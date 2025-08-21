A Luis Suarez brace against the Tigres was enough for Miami to overcome Messi’s injury and progress to semifinal.

Luis Suarez scored twice on penalty kicks and Inter Miami overcame Lionel Messi’s absence to beat the Tigres UANL from Mexico 2-1 in a Leagues Cup quarterfinal.

After leading his team to victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy, Messi did not train ahead of the Wednesday night game.

“We all go off what Messi is feeling. Today, [coach] Javier [Mascherano] spoke with him, and he wasn’t feeling the best. We preferred to not risk him, and take a step back,” Inter Miami assistant coach Javier Morales told reporters after the game.

Suarez converted his first penalty after Jordi Alba’s cross hit the arm of sliding Tigres defender Javier Aquino.

Angel Correa scored for the Tigres in the 67th minute, slicing through the defence for the equaliser.

Then, the ball once again hit Aquino’s arm in the box, and Suarez scored the match-winner from the penalty spot in the 89th minute.

A late header from the Tigres’ Edgar Lopez ricocheted off both posts.

Mascherano was given a red card before the second half began. The Inter Miami coach was seen talking on the phone during the live television broadcast and giving instructions after being sent off, which is prohibited per Leagues Cup rules.

“We were complaining about the time. They said four minutes [off added time], and we ended up playing like six,” Morales said.

“I didn’t see what was going on. To be honest, a lot of things happened on the bench,” Morales said when asked about Mascherano giving instructions by phone.

Inter Miami’s Jordi Alba left early in the second half after hurting his lower leg in a collision late in the first.

Advertisement

“We don’t have the medical report yet, but from what I understand, he took a hit to the knee.”

Miami booked a semifinal Leagues Cup clash with Florida rivals Orlando City, who beat the Liga MX champions Toluca FC 6-5 on penalties after the teams played to a scoreless draw in Carson, California.

Both finalists and the third-place match winner of the tournament will qualify for the Concacaf Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup champion securing direct entry to the Champions Cup round of 16.