Jake Paul will fight the unbeaten Gervonta Davis on November 14, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, in an exhibition bout that will be streamed live on Netflix, promoters said on Wednesday.

Davis has been the WBA lightweight champion since Devin Haney vacated the belt in 2023, but the American’s title will not be on the line against YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul due to the size difference between the two boxers.

Paul, a cruiserweight, weighed in at 199.4 pounds (90.45kg) ahead of his win over Mexican Julio Cesar Chavez Jr in June, while Davis fought Lamont Roach at 133.8 pounds (60.7kg) in March.

No details have been provided on the weight limit for the fight.

“Yes, he’s one of the top pound-for-pound boxers in the world, but my motto is, anyone, anytime, anyplace, against all odds. And I like my odds,” Paul wrote on X.

Davis is undefeated in 31 fights as a professional, winning 30 and drawing one, while Paul has a record of 12 wins and one defeat.

Before Wednesday’s announcement, Paul had been tipped to fight Anthony Joshua, a former two-time unified heavyweight world champion and Olympic gold medallist, and the sides had been holding discussions.

Paul’s most famous boxing match was against former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, which took place on November 15, 2024.