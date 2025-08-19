Mbappe leads Real Madrid to narrow win against Osasuna in La Liga

Real Madrid open their La Liga season with a nervy 1-0 home win against Osasuna at Santiago Bernabeu.

Kylian Mbappe struck from the penalty spot as Real Madrid beat a dogged Osasuna 1-0 to make a winning start in La Liga under new coach Xabi Alonso.

The French striker, last season’s European Golden Shoe winner, scored early in the second half on Tuesday after he was fouled in the area by Osasuna defender Juan Cruz.

It was enough to seal the points in Alonso’s first game in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Madrid now unbeaten in their opening fixture of a league campaign since 2008.

“It was special to be back here as a coach, unforgettable,” Alonso said. “Hopefully it was the first of many victories celebrated here.

“There were positives, beginning with the result. We still need a few things that will give us stability to keep progressing.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold made his La Liga debut after his move from Liverpool, with former Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen and left-back Alvaro Carreras, the other summer arrivals included in the starting lineup.

Madrid, though, were without England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who is expected to be sidelined until October as he recovers from an operation to solve a recurrent shoulder issue.

Madrid are looking to turn the page on a disappointing end to the Carlo Ancelotti era after relinquishing both their domestic and European crowns last season.

Alonso’s side had to show patience against an Osasuna team that finished ninth last term, with the hosts largely restricted to long-range efforts from centre-backs Huijsen and Eder Militao in the first half.

Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera was equal to both, while Mbappe failed to connect cleanly after being picked out by Vinicius Junior before he curled another shot wide as Madrid struggled to break down their opponents.

But Mbappe grabbed the only goal six minutes after half-time, after he went down following a clumsy challenge by Cruz as he tried to cut past the defender.

Mbappe, who was La Liga’s top scorer, with 31 goals in his first season in Spain, got up and running for the new campaign as he sent Herrera the wrong way from the spot.

Alonso handed 18-year-old Argentinian winger Franco Mastantuono his debut midway through the second half, as Madrid controlled the game and seldom looked troubled.

Ante Budimir headed over in a rare opportunity for Osasuna, and Mastantuono was denied late on by Herrera.

Osasuna finished the match with 10 men, with Abel Bretones sent off in stoppage time for throwing an arm to block the run of Gonzalo Garcia.