Real Madrid begin their quest to win back the La Liga crown from Barcelona when they host Osasuna at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will open their 2025-2026 La Liga campaign with a home game against Osasuna on Tuesday at the Bernabeu.

The 36-time Spanish domestic champions approach the new season with several new signings and fresh hope under recently appointed coach Xabi Alonso and are looking to turn the page on a disappointing end to the Carlo Ancelotti era with “ambitious” football.

But as Alonso saw firsthand in his Real managerial debut at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States this summer – Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Madrid 4-0 in the semifinal – there is plenty of work to do if the megaclub wants to reclaim its La Liga title from Barcelona in the new season.

Alonso’s Vinicius-Mbappe challenge

Alonso, who wants to implement some version of the 3-4-2-1 formation that won him the Bundesliga title with Bayer Leverkusen in 2023, faces a huge challenge to unlock the chemistry between his two superstar forwards: Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior.

Both Mbappe, who scored 44 goals in his debut season at Real, and Vinicius, whose scoring output dipped substantially after the Frenchman’s arrival, are being told they must contribute more off the ball this season and set a better example for the team, according to reporting by the Marca newspaper.

Alonso is reportedly concerned about a lack of teamwork and visible negative gestures among some of his top players – a trend that has persisted since last season.

If the two players again fail to consistently connect up front in the 2025-2026 season, the constant rumour mill of a Vinicius exit from the club will begin churning once more.

Where did Osasuna finish last season?

The Pamplona-based club had one of their most successful La Liga seasons, finishing ninth in the standings and making it to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey.

What happened the last time Real Madrid met Osasuna?

The teams played out a controversial 1-1 draw on February 19 when 10-man Real squandered a chance to cement their lead on top of the La Liga ladder after Jude Bellingham was sent off in the 39th minute for what appeared to be an argument with the match referee.

Modric out, Guler in

Real Madrid enters the 2025-26 La Liga season without inspirational veteran Luka Modric in the squad for the first time in more than a decade. The lack of the Croatian’s experience and quality will be felt in a side lacking some guile in midfield.

Los Blancos’ hope is for Turkish playmaker Arda Guler, who is entering his second season with the club, to be able to thrive there and become a player who can control the tempo of a game.

“The coach is trying to make us have more control of the game, and that’s better for me,” Guler said.

The 20-year-old should get plenty of chances to play at the start of the season with another key midfielder, Bellingham, sidelined until around mid-October.

Who are the new players signed by Real Madrid?

Ex-Liverpool and England defender Trent Alexander-Arnold, widely considered one of the best right backs in the world, was Real Madrid’s highest-profile signing over the summer. He is a near-certainty to start in his La Liga debut against Osasuna on Tuesday.

Towering centre back Dean Huijsen joins the club from Bournemouth after signing a 50 million pounds ($67m) deal on May 17 and is also expected to line up in the starting XI.

Real also added new left back Alvaro Carrera from Benfica as well as promising Argentinian teenager Franco Mastantuono, who will occupy a midfield role at Madrid.

Team news: Real Madrid

Midfielder Eduardo Camavinga may miss the Osasuna fixture after picking up an injury to his right ankle, the club announced on August 10.

“Following tests conducted on Eduardo Camavinga by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a sprain to his right ankle,” the 15-time European champions wrote on their website. Madrid did not give a timeline for the 22-year-old’s return.

England international Bellingham has undergone successful shoulder surgery but will miss the first two months of the season.

Antonio Rudiger is serving a one-game suspension carried over from last season.

Team news: Osasuna

Osasuna have no reported injuries or suspensions.

Promising winger Victor Munoz, who joined Osasuna from Real Madrid’s youth system over the summer, is tipped to make his debut against his old club in the season opener.

Possible lineups:

Real Madrid possible starting XI: Courtois (GK); Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Militao; Carreras, Guler, Tchouameni, Ceballos; Rodrygo, Vinicius Jr; Mbappe

Osasuna possible starting XI: Herrera (GK); Arnaiz, Boyomo, Catena, Cruz; Torro, Garcia; Oroz, Munoz, Gomez; Budimir

Head-to-head:

In their last five matches against Osasuna, Real Madrid have won four and drawn once:

Osasuna 1, Real Madrid 1 – February 16, La Liga

Real Madrid 4, Osasuna 0 – November 10, La Liga

Osasuna 2, Real Madrid 4 – March 17, 2024, La Liga

Real Madrid 4, Osasuna 0 – October 8, 2023, La Liga

Real Madrid 2, Osasuna 1 – May 7, 2023, Copa del Rey final