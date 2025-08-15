Liverpool target Isak ‘controls’ his Newcastle future

Swedish international striker Alexander Isak has been training away from his Newcastle colleagues amid Liverpool link.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe admits striker Alexander Isak has control of his future with the club as Liverpool remain interested in signing the Sweden forward.

Isak will not be involved in Newcastle’s Premier League opener at Aston Villa on Saturday after reportedly telling the club he wants to leave St James’ Park.

The 25-year-old was the subject of a rejected 110-million-pound ($149m) bid this month from Premier League champions Liverpool, who begin their title defence against Bournemouth on Friday.

Howe is desperate to keep Isak, who helped the Magpies end their 56-year trophy drought by winning the League Cup final against Liverpool last season while also firing them to Champions League qualification.

Asked if he envisioned Isak playing for Newcastle before the end of the summer transfer window, Howe told reporters on Friday: “As I sit here now, I don’t know that. Alex will control that.”

Isak is reportedly refusing to train or play in an effort to force his way out of the club he joined from Real Sociedad in 2022.

He did not take part in Newcastle’s preseason tour, training alone at his former club Sociedad instead.

Isak has three years remaining on his Newcastle contract, and it is understood he will be fined – the maximum penalty for a single offence is two weeks wages – for missing a competitive match this weekend.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has hinted the Reds will submit a second offer – their initial bid was 40 million pounds ($54m) shy of Newcastle’s valuation – but Howe is confident there is a way back for the player should no deal be struck.

“Yes, I believe there is, but of course, discussions and talks would have to take place in order for that to happen,” he said.

“At the moment, I would [expect him to stay], but I’ve got no change of feeling throughout the summer.

“It’s not in my hands, but he’s contracted to us, so that’s why I say that.”

Isak’s stance has angered Newcastle fans, and Howe hopes the striker realises how important the club has been in his development.

“He’s a highly intelligent person, and he knows he wouldn’t have the success here without everybody connected with Newcastle,” he said.

“This is a different moment for him and us, and we’re working through that together.”

Howe said he is also focused on strengthening Newcastle’s squad, regardless of Isak’s transfer status.

Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is close to completing a move to Tyneside while Brentford forward Yoane Wissa is a target for Howe.

“Yes, we’ve been active for a few, and for whatever reason, they haven’t happened. I can’t deny that, but we’re still actively looking, and I still believe that there is someone there that can fit our requirements,” said Howe, who failed in approaches for Hugo Ekitike, Benjamin Sesko and Joao Pedro.