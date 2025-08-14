Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott faces two charges of sexual abuse against a boy and a girl.

Former world snooker champion Graeme Dott will go on trial next year over allegations that he sexually abused children.

The 48-year-old Dott is facing two charges of sex abuse against a boy and a girl. According to court papers seen by The Associated Press, the alleged abuse took place from 1993-96 and from 2006-10.

A virtual hearing took place on Thursday at the High Court in Glasgow where Dott, who was not present, denied the charges, Britain’s Press Association reported.

“The position of the accused is that the allegations are fabricated and there is no truth in any of them,” said Euan Dow, who is defending Dott.

A trial date was set for August 17 next year at the same court and bail was continued, PA reported.

Dott was suspended by snooker’s governing body in April after being charged.

Dott won the World Snooker Championship in 2006 after beating Peter Ebdon in the final at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. The Scottish player also reached the final on two other occasions, losing to Ronnie O’Sullivan in 2004 and Neil Robertson in 2010.