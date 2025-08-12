Who: Paris Saint-Germain vs Tottenham Hotspur

What: UEFA Super Cup

Where: Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy

When: Wednesday, August 13 at 9pm (19:00 GMT)

How to follow: We’ll have all the build-up on Al Jazeera Sport from 5pm (15:00 GMT) in advance of our live text commentary stream.

The first major trophy of the season is up for grabs and UEFA Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain will be targeting a fourth title in the calendar year when they face Europa League champions Tottenham Hotspur.

Luis Enrique’s Parisians swept all before them on home soil and in Europe last year, although success wasn’t to follow on the global stage in the summer.

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank inherits a side that secured their first European trophy in more than four decades. The north Londoners, however, finished only one place above the relegation zone in the English Premier League.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at the match being played at the home of Italian side Udinese.

What is the UEFA Super Cup?

The competition pits the winners of the previous season’s UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League competitions.

How did PSG and Tottenham qualify for the Super Cup final?

PSG hammered Inter Milan 5-0 in the final of last season’s UEFA Champions League.

French teenage sensation, Desire Doue, scored twice and provided an assist as the Italians were swept aside in Munich.

Advertisement

Tottenham overcame Manchester United 1-0 in the final of the UEFA Europa League.

Brennan Johnson scored the only goal of the game in the first half. It wasn’t enough to save Ange Postecoglu’s job as manager, as the Australian was sacked two weeks later following the 17th-place finish in the Premier League.

What trophies did PSG win in their treble last season?

PSG sealed the 2024-25 Ligue 1 season by an incredible 19 points – despite easing off for the final three-winless matches.

The Parisians also sealed the French Cup, beating Reims 3-0, a week before the Champions League final.

What happened to PSG at the UEFA Club World Cup?

Following their treble, PSG had the chance to follow in the footsteps of Manchester City, who lifted five trophies in a calendar year in 2023.

Pep Guardiola’s side followed up the domestic and European treble with wins in the Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) that year.

PSG’s chance to replicate that unique achievement was ended by a shock 3-0 defeat by unfancied Chelsea in the final of this year’s expanded CWC.

Who are the UEFA Super Cup holders?

Spanish giants Real Madrid beat Italian side Atalanta 2-0 in the final in Monaco last year.

Real were the Champions League holders, having overcome Germany’s Borussia Dortmund 2-0 in the final the previous season.

Atalanta also topped a German side in the Europa League final the year before, as they beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0.

Are Real Madrid the record UEFA Super Cup winners?

Yes. The Spanish giants’ victory against Atalanta in 2024 was a record-extending sixth Super Cup victory. It was also the fifth time in 11 years that Los Blancos lifted the trophy.

What happens if you win the UEFA Super Cup?

Both finalists have already qualified for this season’s UEFA Champions League based on their European victories last season.

UEFA retains the official trophy, but a replica, alongside 40 gold medals, are presented to the winners to keep.

How much money does the UEFA Super Cup winner get?

The winners will receive a cheque for 5 million euros ($5.8m) in prize money.

The runners-up don’t fare too badly, receiving 4 million euros ($4.64m).

PSG team news

Midfielder Joao Neves is suspended following his red card in the FIFA World Cup final defeat by Chelsea.

Advertisement

Conversely, Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez were both suspended for that final but are free to return for this match.

New signing from Lille, Lucas Chevalier, could start in goal with rumours that Gianluigi Donnarumma could be about to leave the club.

Tottenham team news

James Maddison tore his ACL in the preseason friendly with Newcastle United and is now set to miss most of the forthcoming campaign.

Dejan Kulusevski, Radu Dragusin and Dominic Solanke all remain sidelined, while Destiny Udogie is also a doubt.

Spurs last week waved goodbye to their captain, Son Heung-min, who joined Major League Soccer side Los Angeles.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted starting XI:

Chevalier; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Nuno Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

Tottenham Hotspur predicted starting XI:

Vicario; Pedro Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Bentancur, Palhinha, Sarr; Johnson, Richarlison, Kudus