Rashford debuts while Yamal fires as Barcelona hit Como for five

Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford debuts for Barca as Lamine Yamal scores twice in 5-0 win against Como.

Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona completed their pre-season preparations by thrashing Italian side Como 5-0 in a game which signalled a thawing of relations with goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen.

Barca also gave Marcus Rashford a substitute’s appearance on Sunday, two weeks after the England forward joined on loan from Manchester United.

Double strikes from Fermin Lopez and Lamine Yamal and a first-half goal from Brazilian Raphinha completed the rout in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

With the game played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium within the team’s training complex, while Barcelona wait for the heavily delayed modernisation of the Camp Nou to be completed, Hansi Flick’s team showed fluency as they prepare to begin their Liga title defence away to Mallorca on Saturday.

Before kickoff on Sunday, Ter Stegen gave the traditional captain’s speech from the pitch, just days after his dispute with the club over the handling of his back injury broke to the surface.

“I think it was important to resolve the issue between the club and me, and now it’s time to look forward,” said the 33-year-old German goalkeeper, two days after having his captaincy restored.

“We’re going to fight again for all the trophies and we hope that with your help we can win all the titles possible,” Ter Stegen told the fans.

Rashford saw mixed fortunes, providing the cross for Raphinha to score but also blowing the chance to tap into an empty net.

Como, who are managed by former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas, had seen their previous match – at Real Betis – descend into violence.

The Italians are touring Spain as part of their warm-up for the new season, but the friendly on Wednesday with former Manchester City manager Manuel Pellegrini’s Betis saw two players sent off as punches were exchanged during a brawl. Como eventually won the match 3-2.