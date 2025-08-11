Barcelona and Villarreal set for La Liga game at Messi’s Miami

Spain’s football federation has approved a request for Villarreal’s home La Liga game with Barcelona to move to Miami.

The Spanish league is closer to playing a regular-season game in the United States.

The Spanish football federation on Monday approved a request for the match between Villarreal and Barcelona to be played in Miami, Florida on December 20.

The federation will now seek approval from football’s governing bodies UEFA and FIFA.

The 17th-round match in La Liga would be played at the Hard Rock Stadium, the home stadium of former Barcelona star Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami.

The league first tried to stage a match in the US in 2018, but the idea was dismissed after criticism from some players, fans and clubs. Its subsequent attempts to play there also failed.

Staging a match abroad has been part of the league’s goal of promoting football and its brand in other countries. The league is in a long-term partnership with sports and entertainment group Relevent Sports, which is part of Stephen Ross’s portfolio of companies including the Hard Rock Stadium, the Miami Dolphins, Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix, and the Miami Open tennis tournament.

FIFA moved last year towards ending decades of football tradition by ordering a review of its policy that blocks domestic league games being played in other countries.

Fans are likely to object to their teams’ home matches potentially being moved thousands of miles (and kilometres) away, though it has become routine for US pro sports leagues to stage games in Europe, Asia and South America that help build their brands and fan bases.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be staged across the US, Canada and Mexico next year, while FIFA’s expanded Club World Cup has just been hosted in the US.