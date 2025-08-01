Infantino says ‘important step’ taken for Afghan women’s football

A group of Afghan refugee players participated in the first of three global talent identification camps in Sydney last month as part of efforts to build a 23-player women’s squad for friendly internationals this year, world football body FIFA has revealed.

Many players from the women’s national team fled the country over fears of persecution after the Taliban took control of the government in 2021, and they have been fighting for their right to play internationally again after being excluded from World Cup qualifying events.

The Taliban-controlled Afghan Football Federation has banned women’s sports, shattering the dreams of the team, which requires recognition by a national federation to compete internationally.

The Taliban says it respects women’s rights in accordance with its interpretation of Islamic law and local customs, and that internal matters should be addressed locally.

There was a ray of hope in May, however, after FIFA approved the creation of an Afghan women’s refugee team and named Pauline Hamill as coach, with the former Scotland international holding the team’s first talent camp from July 23 to 29 in Sydney.

“It’s great to have the players here,” 53-year-old Hamill told the FIFA website on Friday.

“Now we have the chance to work with them and try to evaluate their performance, and they can all come together again in an environment that they always wanted to be a part of.

“I think it’s an incredible project. It’s given the players the chance to perform and play together again. I think they’ll create memories that they otherwise wouldn’t have created, and making memories with your team is really special.”

FIFA is hopeful that players from the trials can take part in approved friendlies later this year, thereby returning Afghan women’s football to the international stage.

It said it would also provide equipment and help them build connections with local clubs and enable access to counselling, media and social media training, as well as identify potential educational pathways and opportunities within the sport.

“I am confident that we have taken an important step in the right direction by offering these women the opportunity to play internationally while prioritising their safety and wellbeing…,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said.

“We are proud of this, of having brought to life this pilot project, and our aim is to expand it in the future to include women from other countries as well.”

Nilab, one of the players at July’s camp, said football has helped her a lot.

“My goal is not just about me,” Nilab said. “It’s about all Afghanistan, especially women and girls. This project helps and supports me, and teaches us how we can help each other and how to represent Afghanistan.”