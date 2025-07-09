PSG coach Luis Enrique refused to comment on ex-player Kylian Mbappe before his side’s semifinal against Real Madrid.

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) coach Luis Enrique refused to be drawn into comparisons between his UEFA Champions League-winning squad and the team that previously featured Kylian Mbappe, ahead of Wednesday’s FIFA Club World Cup semifinal clash with his former star’s new club Real Madrid.

“This is a question about the past and I’m not here to talk about the past, I’m only thinking about the future,” Luis Enrique told a news conference on Tuesday when asked if his PSG are a better team now without Mbappe.

Enrique coached Mbappe during his final campaign in Paris in the 2023-24 season, a turbulent year in which the France captain was initially sidelined from the team for refusing to sign a new contract and later used sparingly after making it clear he would depart.

“All I can say is that [Mbappe’s final season at PSG] belongs in the past, it is behind us now,” added Enrique.

The Spanish coach did acknowledge that facing his former superstar player adds spice to the encounter, saying that “playing against the most successful team in the world” is “definitely extra motivation”.

PSG will again have to contend with brutal conditions in New Jersey, with an afternoon kickoff in scorching heat after temperatures in Tuesday’s semifinal between Chelsea and Fluminense soared past 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) with over 54 percent humidity, prompting a National Weather Service warning.

“We’re getting used to it. Playing in these conditions, because that’s been the norm during the World Cup. It’ll be business as usual,” Luis Enrique said. “It’s not good for the spectacle because it’s difficult to play in that position. It’s the same for both teams.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, the former Barcelona boss is relishing the high-stakes encounter.

“Playing against Real Madrid will be a special match, no doubt about it. At the same time, we like playing these kinds of games because it means you’ve done your job well and you’re in a position to play in a semifinal,” he said.

The winner will face Chelsea in Sunday’s final, after the Premier League side secured their place with a 2-0 victory over Fluminense on Tuesday, courtesy of newcomer Joao Pedro’s brace.