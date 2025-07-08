PSG and Real Madrid collide in a mouthwatering European heavyweight semifinal matchup at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Who: Real Madrid vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

What: Semifinal 2, FIFA Club World Cup 2025

Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey, United States

When: Wednesday, July 9 at 3pm local time (19:00 GMT)

The last two winners of the UEFA Champions League clash for the remaining spot in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) when Real Madrid play Paris Saint-Germain in an epic face-off at the 82,500-seat MetLife Stadium, just outside New York.

Real are hoping to add a record sixth CWC crown to their collection while PSG need to win this trophy to complete a rare quintuple of major titles in a single season.

The contest has some extra spice thrown in with superstar Kylian Mbappe, an ex-PSG player, lining up against his old club for the first time since signing with Real Madrid last year.

Here is all to know before the second CWC semifinal:

How did Real Madrid reach the semifinals?

Los Blancos finished atop Group H with two wins and one draw.

Real opened their CWC campaign with a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal in Miami, before thumping Mexican side Pachuca 3-1 in a rematch of their FIFA Intercontinental final last December. The Spaniards ensured a smooth passage into the knockout rounds with a 3-0 demolition of RB Salzburg in the final group fixture on June 27.

In the round of 16, Real played out a tough 1-0 win against timeless rivals Juventus at Hard Rock Stadium. They then prevailed in a five-goal thriller to eliminate Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in a 2024 Champions League final rematch, capped off by Mbappe’s spectacular match-winning bicycle strike in the 94th minute.

How did PSG reach the semifinals?

PSG finished atop Group B with two wins and one loss.

They opened their Club World Cup with a dominant 4-0 victory against Atletico Madrid at the famous Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

In their second group fixture, the European champions suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to Botafogo after a first-half goal from Igor Jesus proved to be the match-winner for the Brazilian side.

PSG bounced back in their final group match to defeat hosts Seattle 2-0 at Lumen Field to comfortably qualify for the knockout stage.

In the last 16, the French side demolished Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami 4-0 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In the quarterfinal, they hit top gear, crushing the challenge of German champions Bayern Munich to win 2-0 and cruise into the last four of the tournament.

Mbappe vs Dembele: The battle of the high-scoring forwards

Real Madrid have netted 11 goals in the Club World Cup so far, while PSG have 12; both teams have been boosted by the return of their injured star strikers, with Ousmane Dembele and Mbappe scoring in the quarterfinals.

The two forwards, who were teammates at PSG until Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid in June 2024 and play together for the France national team, enjoyed incredible offensive statistics in the 2024-25 season.

Mbappe’s superb goal against Dortmund on Saturday was his 44th for Real Madrid in 58 appearances this season.

Dembele, meanwhile, blossomed after Mbappe’s departure from the Paris club, switching from the wing to the attacking talisman role in coach Luis Enrique’s system, scoring 34 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions in 2024-25, and carrying PSG to domestic and European titles.

“I’m feeling really good. It’s the best season of my career,” Dembele told PSG’s official website. “I signed for PSG to have moments like this. It’s been an exceptional year, for me personally and for the team as a whole. It’s magnificent. But we want more. Once you’ve tasted it [championships], you want more.”

Head-to-head

The last time these two sides met was in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 in 2022 when Mbappe still played for PSG.

Real Madrid won the knockout match 3-2 on aggregate before going on to lift their 14th European title – but PSG were a very different team then, and that was before Enrique took charge of the French side.

How many Club World Cup titles have Real Madrid won?

Real Madrid have won the FIFA Club World Cup a record five times. Their last victory was in 2023 when they beat Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal 5-3.

They also won the trophy in 2015 and 2017, 2018 and 2019.

They also hold the most tournament wins (12) and the most total goals scored in the competition (40).

What titles have PSG already won this season?

PSG achieved their best season in club history in the 2024-25 campaign, winning a perfect four-out-of-four titles: Ligue 1, Coupe de France, Trophee des Champions and the UEFA Champions League trophy.

In doing so, PSG became the first French side to win a continental treble and also a continental quadruple.

If they win the FIFA Club World Cup, they can add a fifth trophy to their spectacular season, completing a rare quintuple of titles in one season.

Manchester City, in 2023, were the last club side to win five titles in a single season: Premier League, FA Cup, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup.

Team news: Real Madrid

Gonzalo Garcia, who has led the Real Madrid attack in Mbappe’s absence and scored four goals in five appearances, will likely hand back the starting job to the French superstar against PSG. Earlier in the tournament, Mbappe was hospitalised with gastroenteritis but is now believed to be ready to lead the line from the opening whistle.

“He is still not perfect, not 100 percent, but he is getting better every day,” Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso said of Mbappe after their quarterfinal victory over Dortmund.

Centre back Dean Huijsen, who picked up a late red card against Borussia Dortmund in the quarterfinal, will not play due to suspension.

Real continue to be without the injured trio of David Alaba, Eduardo Camavinga and Endrick.

Team news: PSG

Enrique will be without suspended defenders William Pacho and Lucas Hernandez after both were sent off in PSG’s 2-0 quarterfinal win over Bayern Munich. Lucas Beraldo is expected to be named Pacho’s replacement in the starting XI.

Up front, Dembele is a strong probability to make his first start of the tournament after coming on as a substitute against Munich, with Bradley Barcola moving to the bench.

PSG remain relatively injury-free with only Nordi Mukiele unavailable.

Possible lineups:

Real Madrid: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Asencio, Rudiger, F Garcia; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Bellingham; Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

PSG: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Beraldo, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Fabian Ruiz; Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Doue

What the coaches and players had to say

Xabi Alonso, Real coach: “The tactical battle with Luis Enrique will be a big test for us. We will prepare for the upcoming game [PSG] in a positive spirit after today’s [quarterfinal] victory.”

Luis Enrique, PSG coach: “It doesn’t matter who we play in the semifinals. All that matters is that we are there and that we want to get to the final.”

Antonio Rudiger, Real defender: “PSG are a very, very tough team to play against,” Real defender Antonio Rudiger told FIFA. “They’ve shown they’re one of the best teams in Europe, so it’ll be a hard match. But we’re Real Madrid and we’re ready for the challenge.”