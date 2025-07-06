An epic all-European clash and an upstart Brazilian side takes on London’s finest in the final four.

Three European teams and one from South America have their sights set on the FIFA Club World Cup (CWC) 2025 trophy as the tournament enters the semifinal stage on Tuesday.

The final two clubs qualified for the final four on Saturday. UEFA Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) spectacularly defeated Bayern Munich 2-0 in the quarterfinals despite being reduced to nine men. Five-time CWC winners Real Madrid played out a five-goal thriller to beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 to seal their semifinal spot.

Here’s how the Club World Cup semifinals line up:

⚽ First semifinal : Fluminense vs Chelsea

When: Tuesday at 3pm (19:00 GMT)

Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The opening semifinal pitches Brazil’s Fluminense against English Premier League side Chelsea.

Fluminense continue to impress at the CWC with goals from Matheus Martinelli and Hercules securing their place in the last four with a 2-1 win against Al Hilal in Orlando, Florida.

Chelsea scored the go-ahead goal on Malo Gusto’s 83rd-minute shot, which went in after a pair of deflections, beating Palmeiras 2-1 on Friday night to secure their spot in the semifinals.

Cole Palmer put Chelsea ahead in the 16th minute, but Estevao, an 18-year-old who will transfer to Chelsea after the CWC, tied the score against his future club in the 53rd. Gusto’s match-winning shot after a short corner kick that appeared to deflect off defender Agustin Giay and goalkeeper Weverton sent the Chelsea fans among the 65,782 spectators into a frenzy.

The match will take place at the 88,000-seat MetLife Stadium just outside New York City.

⚽ Second semifinal: PSG vs Real Madrid

When: Wednesday at 3pm (19:00 GMT)

Where: MetLife Stadium, New Jersey

The second semifinal features a mouthwatering European heavyweight matchup between PSG and Real Madrid.

Nine-man Paris Saint-Germain advanced after defeating Bayern Munich 2-0 with goals from Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele keeping the French side on track to achieve a historic quadruple of major titles in one season.

Luis Enrique’s side needed to dig deep in front of 67,000 fans at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, after late red cards for Willian Pacho and Lucas Hernandez.

Meanwhile, Gonzalo Garcia scored his fourth goal of the Club World Cup and Kylian Mbappe his first as Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 3-2 in the final quarterfinal on Saturday.

Garcia put Madrid ahead from close range early on during a hot afternoon at the MetLife Stadium, and Fran Garcia then doubled their lead before the midway point.

Dortmund never seriously threatened a comeback before a remarkable late flurry of activity with Maximilian Beier pulling one back in the 93rd minute and superstar forward Mbappe registering Madrid’s third goal with a stunning overhead kick.

Mbappe, who has battled illness for most of the CWC, will face his previous club PSG for the first time since he departed the Paris-based side for Real Madrid in June 2024.

The final will be played on Sunday at the MetLife Stadium, which will also the venue for the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

The winning team in the Club World Cup could pocket as much as $125m in prize money.