Deep took six wickets in the second innings as India levelled their five-match Test series against England 1-1.

Akash Deep, filling in for star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, took six wickets as India crushed England by 336 runs to level the cricket series 1-1 after they bowled out the hosts for 271 to claim their first Test victory at Edgbaston.

With Bumrah being rested in the second Test, Akash was the unlikely inspiration behind the visitors’ dominant, series-tying win just before tea on the final day of the second Test on Sunday.

Akash claimed the first five-wicket haul of his short Test career, removing four of the top five in England’s batting order and then top-scorer Jamie Smith (88) on the way to claiming figures of 6-99.

Akash finished with the bowling figures of 10-for-187 for the match.

Set a world-record target of 608, England started the final day on 72-3 with a draw its only realistic hope and was all out with about two hours still to play on Sunday as India sealed a first win at Edgbaston in nine attempts.

The third Test begins at Lord’s on Thursday.

India recovered well after a tough defeat at Headingley last week, when England chased down 371 on day five.

Bumrah was left out to preserve his fitness, but Akash was a more-than-able deputy.

At age 28, he is a late bloomer – certainly at Test level, where he has played just eight matches since his debut in February last year – but looks the part already with his nagging line and length. He will likely retain his spot for the third Test.

India captain Shubman Gill was India’s other star in the second Test, making 269 in the first innings and 161 in the second innings in a record-setting performance.