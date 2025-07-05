Chelsea beat Palmerias to set up Fluminense Club World Cup semi

Chelsea beat Palmeiras 2-1 to reach the semifinals of the FIFA Club World Cup where they will face Fluminense.

A late own goal off Palmeiras defender Agustin Giay lifted Chelsea to a 2-1 victory in Philadelphia, sending the Premier League side into the Club World Cup semifinals.

A shot by Chelsea’s Malo Gusto from the right side deflected off Palmeiras’ Richard Rios and Giay. Goalkeeper Weverton was unable to control the caroming ball before it went into the net.

Chelsea will play Fluminense on Tuesday in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Brazilian side defeated Al Hilal 2-1 earlier on Friday.

Cole Palmer scored his first of the tournament in the 16th minute for Chelsea before Estevao, who will join Chelsea after the tournament, tied it in the 53rd minute.

Palmer had been criticised by the Chelsea fans for his lack of production despite leading the team in shots on goal during the tournament.

He proved his worth on the goal, taking a pass from Trevoh Chalobah and dribbling from just outside the box to 15 yards out before scoring with a left-footed strike.

“I’ve been working on … the shot in training. I just saw the space and went there,” Palmer told DAZN after the match.

“The manager just said to keep calm and do lots of passes, and we should be all right.”

Chelsea fans didn’t know whether to cheer or cry, however, when Estevao tied it with a brilliant, tight-angle shot for the equaliser.

He made a verbal agreement with Chelsea in May 2024 but was not permitted to move to England until he turned 18 on April 24, delaying his transfer to the current window.

The clubs arranged that he would remain with Palmeiras until their tournament run ended.

“You can see he [Estevao] is a top player, so we are excited for him [to join Chelsea after the tournament],” Palmer said of his soon-to-be teammate.

Joao Pedro made his Chelsea debut in the 54th minute, two days after his signing from Brighton & Hove Albion of the Premier League was confirmed.

The Brazilian had 10 goals and six assists for Brighton last season.

Pedro’s new manager at Chelsea, Enzo Maresca, was glowing about all aspects of the win.

“It has been a tough game, as we expected,” the Blues boss told DAZN.

“We needed lots of energy. At the end, congratulations to the players because they were very good.

“I’m happy because we won, and also happy because Estevao scored. The perfect night.”

Real Madrid face Borussia Dortmund, while Paris-Saint Germain take on Bayern Munich in the other quarterfinals on Saturday.