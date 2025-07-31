Belgium Formula One champion Max Verstappen ends speculation about his immediate future ahead of Hungary GP.

Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen says he is staying with the Red Bull team for next year, ending months of speculation over his future.

“For me, it’s always been quite clear, and also for next year,” the four-time champion said Thursday ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I’m discussing with the team already the plans — the things that we want to change for next year, so that means that I’m also staying with the team for next year.”

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull through 2028. At recent motorsport races, he had deflected direct questions about whether he’d stay with the team next year, and there had been indications that a performance-related clause could allow him to exit the contract earlier. The exact details of any clause are not public.

Mercedes driver George Russell had said he believed his team was holding talks with Verstappen.

Verstappen’s comments come less than a month after Christian Horner was removed from his role as Red Bull team principal after 20 years and replaced by Laurent Mekies.