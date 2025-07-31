Tottenham sink Arsenal as Sarr hits wondergoal from halfway line

Tottenham beat North London rivals Arsenal 1-0 in a friendly in Hong Kong ahead of new Premier League season.

Pape Matar Sarr scored from the halfway line as Tottenham punished a shaky performance by Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya to win the first North London derby staged outside the United Kingdom 1-0.

Raya, who had already been caught in no-man’s land twice as in-swinging corners hit the post, was at fault again in the 45th minute on Thursday when Sarr robbed Myles Lewis-Skelly just inside the Arsenal half.

The Spurs midfielder looked up, saw Raya stranded way outside his penalty area and let fly to score in outrageous fashion from 50 yards out.

Nominally a preseason “friendly”, there was no love lost on the pitch between the bitter rivals.

Tackles flew in and tempers frayed in a fiercely contested clash in front of a 49,975 sellout crowd under the roof in Hong Kong’s air-conditioned Kai Tak Stadium.

Arsenal started the stronger but it was Tottenham who hit the woodwork three times in a frantic first half and deserved their lead at the break.

Arsenal laid siege to the Tottenham goal at the start of the second half, but new manager Thomas Frank had his defence well-drilled and the Gunners found it hard to break through.

Gabriel Martinelli did manage to find an opening on 58 minutes but shot wastefully over the bar from 14 yards.

Arsenal brought on Leandro Trossard and new signing Martin Zubimendi, who almost scored with his first touch when his shot was deflected over the bar.

A huge cheer went up when Son Heung-min was introduced by Tottenham in the 75th minute.

It was followed by an even bigger ovation when new striker Viktor Gyokeres also came off the bench for his Arsenal debut with 13 minutes to go.

The Swedish striker, sporting the number 14 shirt made famous by Arsenal legend Thierry Henry, was signed for $67m six days ago.

He made some darting runs as Arsenal pressed for a late equaliser, but will need time to get up to speed with his new club.

Tottenham now fly on to South Korea to face Newcastle United on Sunday, while Arsenal head home after three matches in Singapore and Hong Kong.

The Gunners finished second in the Premier League last season, for a third consecutive year, as Liverpool topped the table by 10 points.