The Argentinian star impressed following a one game suspension to record two assists against Atlas in Leagues Cup opener.

Lionel Messi had two assists, including one in the final seconds of the match, to help lift Inter Miami over Atlas 2-1 in their Leagues Cup opener in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

It was Messi’s first game since he and teammate Jordi Alba were suspended one match by Major League Soccer (MLS) for skipping its All-Star game. Messi, 38, was instrumental in setting up Marcelo Weigandt for the match-winning goal in the final minute of stoppage time on Wednesday night.

“It’s a competition that we always do well in,” Messi said in Spanish during a post-match interview with Apple TV. “I think we did a great job against a great team.”

Messi also assisted on Telasco Segovia’s goal that opened the scoring. The Argentinian star received a through ball from Sergio Busquets and sent it to Segovia for an easy finish in the 58th.

Rivaldo Lozano scored the equaliser for the Guadalajara club in the 80th minute before Weigandt’s goal in the 96th that had to be confirmed by VAR after he was originally ruled offside.

After Weigandt’s goal was confirmed, fireworks erupted at Chase Stadium. Messi pumped his fist in celebration as he embraced De Paul and Suarez.

That meant five assists in July for Messi, who was named the MLS Player of the Month after netting eight goals and helping Miami go 4-1-1 in league play.

Both sides had their chances during a chippy first half, though neither side was able to break the scoring deadlock.

Miami goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo had three saves in the first half, including one in which he slid over to deny Eduardo Aguirre on a header to the back post. Luis Suarez blasted a shot off the crossbar on the final play of the first half.

Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo De Paul made his Inter Miami debut. De Paul, Messi’s national team buddy, officially signed with the club last week.

The Leagues Cup, created in 2019, is an annual interleague competition between the United States, Canada and Mexico.