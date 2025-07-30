Colombia international forward joins Bayern Munich from Liverpool in a deal that could total $86.7m.

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of forward Luis Diaz from Premier League champions Liverpool for a reported fee that could rise to 75 million euros ($86.7m).

The Colombian, who won the Premier League, FA Cup and League Cup during his time at Anfield, has signed a contract with the Bundesliga champions until 2029.

“In Luis Diaz, we have succeeded in bringing in one of the best left wingers in the Premier League,” Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen said.

“He brings real player character from Liverpool to FC Bayern. He’s won silverware with every one of his clubs to date.”

The 28-year-old, who joined Liverpool from the Portuguese club Porto in January 2022, said he was “very happy” with the move to the German club.

“It means a lot to me to be part of FC Bayern,” he said. “They’re one of the biggest clubs in the world. I want to help my new team with my way of playing football and my character.

“My goal is to win every possible title, and that’s what we’ll work for every day as a team.”

Diaz made 50 appearances and scored 17 goals in all competitions last season as manager Arne Slot’s team clinched the English title for a record-equalling 20th time. He has also scored 18 goals in 63 international appearances for Colombia.

The forward was left out of Liverpool’s 4-2 friendly defeat against AC Milan in Hong Kong on Saturday as speculation mounted over his future.

Diaz’s signing gives Bayern a quality replacement for Germany forward Jamal Musiala, who has been ruled out for a “long period” after he suffered a broken leg and dislocated ankle at the recent Club World Cup.

Advertisement

Germany, meanwhile, has loomed large in Liverpool’s recent transfer business as the club signed attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz and right back Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen plus striker Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt. It also sold defender Jarell Quansah to Leverkusen.

It’s the first big transfer fee paid this off season by Bayern, which raised money from selling striker Mathys Tel to Tottenham and cut its wage bill when forwards Thomas Muller and Leroy Sane both left the club.

Bayern’s signings of defender Jonathan Tah from Leverkusen and young midfielder Tom Bischof from Hoffenheim only involved small sums to make them eligible for the Club World Cup, weeks before they would have joined anyway as free agents.