Le Court secures historic Africa win at women’s Tour de France

Mauritian rider Kim Le Court has made history for Africa by winning a stage at the women’s Tour de France.

It was a case of double celebration for the 29-year-old who, on Wednesday took the fifth stage honours in a sprint to reclaim the leader’s yellow jersey.

Le Court edged Dutch duo Demi Vollering and Anna van der Breggen after a hilly 166km ride, the longest of the Tour, from Chasseneuil-du-Poitou Futuroscope to Gueret.

Overnight leader Marianne Vos lost yellow to the AG Insurance-Soudal team leader after finishing eighth, 33 seconds adrift, on the day.

Le Court, who had a brief spell already at the top of the general classification after stage two, now leads France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot by 18 seconds.

“It’s really been a dream start to the Tour. The stage win, the yellow jersey,” said Le Court.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it when we started in Brittany.

“As for what happens next, we’ll see, since I don’t know my limits in the mountains, this Tour being my first major stage race where my team has asked me to compete for the overall classification.”

Vollering, the Tour winner in 2023 and favourite for this edition, is third at 23sec after recovering from a heavy fall on Monday.

Last year’s winner, Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma, took fourth in the stage to sit well placed at 24sec off the overall lead.

Thursday’s sixth stage is a mountainous 123.7km ride from Clermont-Ferrand to Ambert featuring three ascents, including the category one climb up the Col du Beal, with the race finishing on Sunday.