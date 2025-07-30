FIFA 2026 World Cup draw set to be held in Las Vegas in December

The draw for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to be staged in December with Las Vegas reported to be the host venue.

Las Vegas is set to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup draw, with reports that the ceremony will be held on Friday, December 5.

The city, based in Nevada, United States, was selected over cities in co-host nations Canada and Mexico.

FIFA officials have not themselves confirmed the date or site but reports are now widespread for the December date in Vegas.

For the first time, the competition will take place in three countries and has been expanded to feature 48 nations, as opposed to the traditional 32.

Las Vegas’s Allegiant Stadium was rejected as a host venue. Eleven US cities/venues were selected, along with three in Mexico (Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Monterrey) and two in Canada (Toronto and Vancouver).

The US sites are divided into three regions. New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, Boston, Miami and Atlanta are a part of the eastern region, Kansas City, Dallas and Houston comprise a part of the central region, while Los Angeles, Seattle and the San Francisco Bay area make up three of the four cities in the western region.

The draw will reveal the dozen groups with four nations per group. Mexico (Group A), Canada (Group B) and the United States (Group D) have already been selected for their groups.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will host the final match on July 19, 2026.

Las Vegas hosted the draw in 1994, the last time the World Cup was held in the United States.

The modern Sphere, which has a seating capacity of at least 17,000 people and opened in 2023, is the frontrunning venue to host the evening.

Although hosting the draw for the 1994 edition, Vegas was not a host city for any matches, a situation that is also the case for next year’s event.

Qualifying for the tournament is set to be concluded by the end of March 2026, following an intercontinental playoff.