Tributes are coming in following the passing of the popular footballer, who died in a car crash in Spain on Thursday.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has died following a car crash in Spain, according to a police report.

Jota, 28, had been travelling in the car with his brother Andre, 26, also a footballer, when the vehicle went off the road, according to the reporting by Portugal’s public broadcaster, TVE.

The tragedy comes just two weeks after Jota married his long-term girlfriend Rute Cardoso in Porto, in his native Portugal.

The following are quotes and reactions to his death:

Liverpool Football Club

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, teammates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

Luis Montenegro, Portugal Prime Minister

“The news of the death of Diogo Jota, an athlete who greatly honoured Portugal’s name, and his brother is unexpected and tragic. I extend my deepest condolences to their family. It is a sad day for football and for national and international sports.”

Portuguese Football Federation

“The Portuguese Football Federation and the entire Portuguese football community are devastated by the deaths of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva in Spain this morning.

“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his teammates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community … We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool player

“Devastating news about Diogo Jota & his brother Andre this morning. Thoughts are with everyone of their family & friends, especially his wife Rute & their three lovely kids.”

Ruben Neves, Portugal and Al Hilal midfielder

“They say that we only lose people when we forget them. I will never forget you … FC Porto is in mourning.

“It is with shock and deep regret that we send our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who was also our athlete in the youth ranks. Rest in peace.”

Sporting CP

“The world of football is poorer. Sporting CP expresses its sorrow at the death of Portuguese international Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva. Our deepest condolences go out to the whole family at this difficult time.”