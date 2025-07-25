Nigeria hunt a 10th WAFCON title against a Morocco side seeking their first when the pair face off in Rabat.

Who: Nigeria vs Morocco

What: Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final 2025

Where: Olympic Stadium in Rabat, Morocco

When: Saturday at 8pm (19:00 GMT).

Two of the continent’s footballing powerhouses will contest the Confederation of African Football’s (CAF’s) 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final in Rabat on Saturday as Nigeria take on host nation Morocco.

It’s the 13th edition of the tournament, which was pushed back a year due to scheduling issues.

Al Jazeera takes a look at the match, which could mark a shift in power in the women’s game in Africa.

How many WAFCONs have Nigeria and Morocco won?

Nigeria are the record nine-time champions.

Morocco are yet to lift the trophy but did reach the final on home soil three years ago when they were defeated by South Africa.

How did Nigeria reach the WAFCON final?

Nigeria opened with a 3-0 win against Tunisia, but the highest ranked team needed a late winner to squeeze past the lowest-ranked side, Botswana. A 0-0 draw in their final group game with Algeria secured the top spot in Group B.

The Super Falcons hammered Zambia 5-0 in the quarterfinals before overcoming holders South Africa 2-1 in the last four.

How did Morocco reach the WAFCON final?

Morocco also remain unbeaten but opened the tournament with a 2-2 draw against Zambia. A 4-2 win against the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and 1-0 win against Senegal sealed Group A.

Mali were overcome with a 3-1 win in the last eight before Ghana awaited in the semifinal, in which Morocco needed a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

‘Mission X’ on Nigeria’s minds

The Nigerian side have come up with branding for their attempt to lift a 10th WAFCON title.

Looking to bounce back from their fourth-place finish in the 2022 edition, the Super Falcons dubbed their ambition to win this event as “Mission X”.

A winning mentality in the Morocco camp

Morocco’s ranks are bolstered by 2022 player of the tournament Ghizlane Chebbak, who netted a hat-trick against the DRC.

Atlas Lionesses coach Jorge Vilda could be heading to back-to-back international titles, having led Spain to the 2023 World Cup.

90 minutes from a fairytale ending, The hosts are almost there. 🇲🇦#TotalEnergiesWAFCON2024 pic.twitter.com/H9Ep020Alb — CAF Women’s Football (@CAFwomen) July 24, 2025

Who are the leading scorers at WAFCON 2025?

Four goals: Chebbak, Nguenar Ndiaye (Senegal)

Three goals: Ibtissam Jraidi (Morocco), Chinwendu Ihezuo (Nigeria), Barbra Banda (Zambia), Racheal Kundananji (Zambia)

Where is WAFCON 2025 being staged?

Morocco have hosted the last two WAFCON finals as the North Africans’ place as a pre-eminent footballing force on the continent is reinforced.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation is also preparing to stage the 2025 men’s edition of the Africa Cup of Nations and co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Where is WAFCON final being staged?

The Olympic Stadium in Rabat with a capacity of 21,000 people will host the final.

What is the prize money for WAFCON 2025?

CAF increased the tournament prize pot by 45 percent to $3.475m.

The prize money for the winners has doubled since the last edition with the victors of Saturday’s match sharing $1m.

Predicted lineups

Possible Nigeria lineup: Nnadozie, Ohale, Plumptre, Okoronkwo, Echegini, Demehin, Ajibade, Ayinde, Ihezuo, Ijamilusi, Alozie

Possible Morocco lineup: Er-Rmichi, Redouani, Benzina, Chebbak, Jraidi, Badri, Tagnaout, Rabbah, Ait El Haj, Ouzraoui, Mrabet