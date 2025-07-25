Lionel Messi, Jordi Alba avoid sanctions over MLS All-Star snub

Former Barcelona duo Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba could have been banned for one match after sitting out All-Star match.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba have not been sanctioned for skipping Wednesday’s MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas, their coach confirms.

Both players were voted into the showcase by fans and the media, but neither featured in the MLS squad’s 3-1 win against Mexico’s Liga MX All-Stars.

League rules stipulate that players who choose to opt out of the All-Star Game without an approved medical reason can face a one-match suspension.

Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano pointed out on Friday that his team had “played the most games so far this semester by far” and Messi “showed normal fatigue from the number of games and minutes he’s been playing”, according to ESPN.

“Look, players always have discomfort, especially when they play every three days. But luckily, [Messi] is returning today,” Mascherano said on Friday. “Let’s hope he can train alongside the group so we can count on both of them for tomorrow’s game. We haven’t received any [sanction].”

Inter Miami host FC Cincinnati on Saturday night at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Mascherano said Messi, 38, and Alba, 36, will be available for the match depending on their fitness levels.

Messi shares the MLS top scorer honours with 18 goals and has 10 assists in 17 league matches this season. The Argentinian forward also made six starts in the CONCACAF Champions Cup and four in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Alba has one goal and eight assists in 18 MLS matches. The Spanish defender made seven starts in the Champions Cup and one in the Club World Cup.