Four years ago, Agyemang was a ball girl at Wembley. Now, the 19-year-old striker has guided England to the European Championship final in Switzerland.

Collapsing to the ground, hands covering her eyes, Michelle Agyemang was overcome by the occasion. In a moment when England desperately needed a lifeline, the 19-year-old, whose surname fittingly means “saviour of the nation”, rose when it mattered the most.

A little-known teenage player just weeks ago, her name now lingers on every England football fan’s lips after her 96th-minute equalising goal against Italy dragged the team from the jaws of defeat, as the Lionesses roared back into the UEFA Women’s Euro semifinal in Geneva.

Although Chloe Kelly sealed the comeback with her extra-time winner, the spotlight belonged to Agyemang, who stepped up when no one else did, showing a composure that belied her age.

Agyemang’s goal in Tuesday’s win against Italy – a sensational double-nutmeg finish – was the second time in five days she had rescued England with a “super-sub” performance, after also coming off the bench to score a late equaliser in their quarterfinal victory over Sweden.

“Big Mich at it again!” Kelly told ITV Sport. “She’s an unbelievable player and she’s got the world at her feet. A young player with a bright future. I’m absolutely buzzing for her.”

From the stands of Stade de Geneve to the roar at Wembley Boxpark, Agyemang has stirred belief in thousands of English fans when everything seemed lost at Euro 2025. With her black braids trailing behind her blazing runs on the pitch, the striker is must-watch TV as she surges forward with a combination of power, poise and unselfish play.

“She plays beyond her years,” said Ellen White, England’s Euro 2022 winner, on BBC. “The way she holds the ball up, brings others into play… What she’s done with limited minutes, she’s turned England’s history on its head and helped them reach another final.”

A star is born

Included in the England squad as a wild card selection, Agyemang, who is of Ghanaian descent, has proven to be one of the breakout stars of the tournament, playing a crucial role in the reigning champions’ run to Sunday’s final against Spain in Basel.

She earned a call-up for the European Championships despite having played just one international match for the Lionesses, becoming the youngest player on the squad. Watching her glide through defenders and finish with such calm at Euro 2025, it’s difficult to believe Agyemang only made her international debut three months ago.

As late as 2021, she stood on the sidelines as a ball girl at the famous Wembley Stadium in London and tossed the football to some of England’s current superstars during one of Sarina Wiegman’s first games as national coach.

“Four years ago, I was a kid, throwing balls to some of these girls, but now I’m here playing with them. It’s a great opportunity and I’m so glad I’m here,” Agyemang said.

“To be doing this at this level, to be helping out this team, is more than what I could have wished for, so I’m so grateful to be here.”

Agyemang’s composure on the grandest stage has been remarkable, but not surprising.

Making her international debut in April, the 1.69-metre (5ft-6.5in) forward fired off a brilliant volley to score within 41 seconds of coming off the bench – and giving Wiegman a first glimpse of her immense talent.

“I said with the squad announcement already that she brings something special,” Wiegman recalled. “She is only 19, but she is very mature. She knows exactly what she has to do. If she continues like this, she has a very bright future.”

‘Crazy season’

Born in Essex to a family of Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham United supporters, Agyemang is a lifelong Arsenal fan and joined the North London club’s academy at the age of six.

Making her senior debut for the Gunners in 2022 as a 16-year-old, Agyemang enjoyed some first-team experience before being loaned to second-tier side Watford for the 2023-24 season.

Five goals in 10 appearances at Watford earned her a first professional contract at Arsenal, and in September 2024, she joined Brighton & Hove Albion on loan in the top-tier Women’s Super League (WSL).

Although she scored only three goals and made as many starts, Agyemang was named the Women’s Young Player of the Season – a nod to the potential that was about to explode.

When she watched her parent club Arsenal lift the UEFA Women’s Champions League trophy in Lisbon on May 24, Agyemang had no idea she would soon receive a FaceTime call from Wiegman for Euro 2025, which is the second-largest female football tournament on the planet.

The first person she told? Her dad, who ran around the house in disbelief and pride.

“It’s been a crazy season for me being on loan and then getting the call-up at such a late time in the season. But, you know, everything happens for a reason,” Agyemang said.

“It’s easy to come here and not really be connected to a team because of the short amount of time, but they have really taken me in and I’m so grateful.”