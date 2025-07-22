Chloe Kelly scores dramatic late winner in extra time as reigning champions England come from behind to beat Italy 2-1.

Chloe Kelly scored a dramatic late winner in extra-time as reigning champions England came from behind to beat Italy 2-1 and reach the Women’s Euro 2025 final.

The Lionesses had been on the brink of elimination on Tuesday as they trailed to Barbara Bonansea’s first-half strike for the surprise semifinalists Italy in Geneva.

But after their remarkable comeback from two goals down to beat Sweden on penalties in last week’s quarterfinal, they pulled off more heroics here.

Michelle Agyemang came off the bench and forced the extra period by equalising in the 96th minute, while fellow substitute Kelly completed the turnaround by following in to score the winner in the 119th minute after her penalty had been saved.

Sarina Wiegman’s team are through to their third consecutive major tournament final. The 2022 European champions head to Basel for Sunday’s showpiece.

That will be either a repeat of the 2023 Women’s World Cup final, which they lost to Spain, or a repeat of the last Euro final, in which they defeated Germany at Wembley – those sides meet in their semi on Wednesday.

It has been quite a ride for England, with this victory following their comeback to beat Sweden in the last eight, while the nature of the defeat for Italy was cruel.

Many of their players were in tears at full-time, as the Azzurre – who are ranked 13th in the world and were not expected to come this far – fell short of reaching a first final since the 1997 Euros.

England coach Wiegman made one change from the quarterfinal win on penalties against Sweden, as Esme Morgan came into the defence in place of Jess Carter.

The latter had been the target of racial abuse during the tournament, which drew a backlash from Wiegman and the England players in the build-up to this game.

England had the backing of the majority of the 26,539 crowd in Geneva, and they had the momentum in the opening stages of the match.

However, Italy looked the fresher of the two teams. The Azzurre opened the scoring in the 33rd minute as the impressive Sofia Cantore reached the right byline before delivering a cross that reached the back post.

The Juventus player controlled before lashing a shot into the roof of the net from close range.

Alessia Russo and Lauren James came closest for England in the first half, but Italy held their lead into the break. Wiegman sent on Beth Mead at the start of the second half.

Lauren Hemp headed onto the roof of the net, and an Alex Greenwood long-ranger was punched away by goalkeeper Laura Giuliani, who was booked for time-wasting with almost 20 minutes still to play.

With the clock ticking down, the England coach introduced Kelly, followed by Agyemang, two players who had already made a big impact off the bench against Sweden.

Agyemang, the teenage Arsenal forward, replaced captain and centre-back Leah Williamson in a clear sign of desperation in the Lionesses camp.

Italy could have killed the game off, but Hannah Hampton made a crucial double save to deny Michela Cambiaghi and Emma Severini in quick succession at a corner in the 86th minute.

That proved to be crucial, as England equalised in the sixth of the seven allotted added minutes at the end of normal time.

Giuliani, having let nothing get past her all evening, failed to hold an awkward cross into the box from the England right, and the ball came out to who took a touch and blasted in.

Once again, England would have to go through extra time. They now had the momentum, and Giuliani did well to stop a Kelly corner going straight in, with 108 minutes played.

The remarkable Agyemang then saw a lobbed effort beat Giuliani but come back off the crossbar with four minutes of extra time remaining.

Penalties loomed, but instead, it would be just the one spot kick, awarded when Mead was pushed over in the area right in front of the Croatian referee.

Kelly’s effort was saved by Giuliani, but she was on hand to convert the rebound and send England into another final.