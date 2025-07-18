Man Utd close on Mbeumo deal with medical imminent

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford with a medical understood to be imminent.

Manchester United have reportedly agreed to sign Cameroon winger Bryan Mbeumo from Brentford in a deal worth an initial $87m as Ruben Amorim steps up his overhaul of the team’s misfiring attack.

Mbeumo attracted Amorim’s attention with 20 goals in 38 Premier League games for Brentford last season.

Tottenham, now managed by former Brentford boss Thomas Frank, were also chasing the 25-year-old before United’s improved offer sealed the deal after their two previous bids were rebuffed.

United will pay an additional 6 million pounds ($8.07m) in potential add-ons to Brentford.

Mbeumo is due to undergo a medical in time to travel to the United States on Tuesday as Amorim’s men start their pre-season tour.

He is set to become United’s third signing since the end of last season, joining Wolves forward Matheus Cunha and teenage Paraguayan defender Diego Leon at Old Trafford.

Amorim has been determined to revamp United’s forward options after a woeful campaign.

They suffered a toothless 1-0 defeat against Tottenham in the Europa League final and a 15th-place finish in the top flight that ranked as their lowest since 1973-74.

Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee struggled as Amorim’s main strikers last term.

Amorim has reportedly told Alejandro Garnacho to look for a new club, while Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are expected to leave following their loan spells at Aston Villa and Chelsea, respectively.

Mbeumo will be Amorim’s latest new recruit in his bid to revitalise moribund United.

Having already paid 62.5 million pounds ($84.03m) for Cunha, United’s spending spree comes despite their failure to qualify for the Champions League costing the club a minimum of 70 million pounds ($94.11m).

The versatile Mbeumo is able to operate in a variety of roles on the flanks or in central attacking areas.

His pace, creativity and clinical finishing should be a significant boost to United.

Mbeumo blossomed in six years at Brentford, scoring 70 goals and providing 51 assists in 242 appearances in all competitions following his move from French club Troyes in 2019.

He helped the Bees win promotion to the Premier League in 2021 and was instrumental in their impressive 10th-place finish in 2024-25.