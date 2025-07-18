Indian state blames cricket team for deadly stampede

Karnataka state authorities singled out RCB, its partners and the state cricket for their mismanagement of stampede.

State authorities have blamed the management of India’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricket team for last month’s deadly stampede during celebrations for their first Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

Karnataka state authorities singled out the RCB, its partners and the state cricket association for their mismanagement of the event in a report made public on Thursday.

Eleven fans were crushed to death and more than 50 wounded in a stampede near the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after hundreds of thousands packed the streets in the southern city of Bengaluru on June 4, to cheer their hero Virat Kohli and other RCB team members.

The report said organisers had not submitted a “formal request” or provided enough detail for permission to be granted for the celebrations.

“Consequently, the permission was not granted,” it said.

The team went ahead with its victory parade despite police rejecting RCB’s request, according to the report.

The RCB did not offer any comment on the report.

Four people, including a senior executive at RCB, representatives of event organisers DNA, and the Karnataka State Cricket Association, were detained by police in the days following the stampede.

Players were parading the trophy near the stadium a day after their win over Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad when the stampede occurred.

The dead were aged between 14 and 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it “absolutely heartrending”, and Kohli, who top-scored in the final, was “at a loss for words” after it unfolded.

India coach Gautam Gambhir said he was never a fan of roadshows, and the authorities should not have allowed the mass celebrations if they were not prepared.