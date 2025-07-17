Boxing legend returns to the ring for the first time since 2021 to face Barrios for the WBC welterweight title.

Four years after his last fight ended in a disappointing loss, the legendary Manny Pacquiao is back in the ring and challenging for another world title.

The 46-year-old will face WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios on Saturday – but questions remain as to whether Pacquiao, widely regarded as one of the best boxers in history, can mount a serious challenge at such an advanced age.

Here’s what you need to know about the living legend’s boxing comeback against Barrios:

Why is Pacquiao making a comeback?

Pacquiao, a Hall of Famer boxer, shrugged off concerns about his comeback and says he understands the risks of reentering the ring against a competitor like Barrios: A man 16 years his junior, 16cm (6.3in) taller, and the two-time reigning WBC welterweight title holder at the peak of his powers.

“I’m coming back because boxing is my passion,” Pacquiao said in an interview with ESPN. “It’s all I think about, and I really like to make history.”

The Filipino icon says this is not a one-off fight but rather a first step in an extended return to boxing. Pacquiao claims his motivation to fight again is primarily about preserving his competitive legacy rather than money.

“I’m worried for my reputation,” Pacquiao said in an interview with the BBC. “But I’m making sure that I’m not a kind of fighter like other fighters that come back but they are not showing what they did before.”

What’s at stake for Pacquiao

A loss for Pacquiao against Barrios would likely be the final nail in the coffin of a superlative boxing career.

A win would be a 13th world championship for the charismatic fighter and add to his already stellar boxing resume.

Broader medical concerns over middle-aged boxers reentering the ring, especially after a long lay-off, have been raised, although medical checks were made on the fighters in the lead-up to the bout.

The fight is scheduled for Saturday, July 19.

Pacquiao and Barrios are expected to undertake their ring walks at 8pm (03:00 GMT on Sunday). The fight will begin shortly thereafter.

The main undercard begins at 5pm (00:00 GMT on Sunday).

Where is the fight being held?

Pacquiao vs Barrios will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The venue can host more than 16,000 spectators, making it one of the largest boxing venues in the United States.

Who is the favourite?

The American is the clear bookmakers’ favourite to retain his world championship title.

“In so many of my fights I was the underdog, and I surprised them… Manny always brings surprises,” Pacquiao said.

Career record: Pacquiao

The Filipino living legend has won 12 major world championships.

He is the only competitor to win world titles in eight different weight divisions, more than any other boxer in history.

His longevity in the sport is equally legendary as the only fighter to capture or retain world titles across four different decades: The 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

In June, Pacquiao was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, becoming the third Filipino boxer to receive the honour.

What is Pacquiao’s fight record?

Pacquiao’s last professional fight was a decision loss against Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas in 2021 for the WBA world welterweight championship.

His last professional win was six years ago against Keith Thurman, when he became the oldest welterweight champion in history.

Fights: 72

Wins: 62

Wins by KO: 39

Losses: 8

Draws: 2

What is Barrios’ fight record?

The 30-year-old American will be defending the WBC title for the second time.

His last fight was a split draw decision against Abel Ramos on November 15.

Fights: 32

Wins: 29

Wins by KO: 18

Losses: 2

Draws: 1

What has Pacquiao said about the fight?

Pacquiao, who turns 47 in December, feels rejuvenated after four years away from the ring and said he was returning for another opportunity to make history.

“I’m enjoying training camp as much as I did when I was 26 or 29 years old. The motivation to train hard and the discipline are the same,” Pacquiao said at Wednesday’s news conference.

“I mean, it’s because I’ve been away from boxing why I’m still interested and passionate about fighting.

“I cannot imagine that I am still fighting here in the Grand Arena after 24 years. It’s a blessing, a favour from God, and I’m so thankful to be here, still fighting and putting on a good show for the fans,” he said.

What has Barrios said about the fight?

“Manny has been doing this his whole life and understands what it takes to go in there,” Barrios said. “And he’s trying to be great. He’s trying to do something, fighting for a title at his age – and as a fighter, I have nothing but respect for that.

“You know, Manny is a very likeable person. I can’t think of anything bad to say about him other than, you know, he’s facing me for my title.

“At the end of the day, he’s just another man in there. He’s another opponent trying to take my title, regardless of everything he’s accomplished and given to the sport,” Barrios added on Wednesday.

What is the fight prize money?

The prize money has not been disclosed.

It has been reported that Pacquiao will make up to $5m for this bout – in line with similar payments in his last two fights – with Barrios earning up to $1m.

Who is on the undercard?

Manny Pacquiao vs Mario Barrios: WBC welterweight title

WBC welterweight title Sebastian Fundora vs Tim Tszyu: WBC super welterweight championship

WBC super welterweight championship Isaac Cruz vs Angel Fierro: Super lightweight

Super lightweight Brandon Figueroa vs Joet Gonzalez: Featherweight

Featherweight Gary Russell Jr vs Hugo Castaneda: Super featherweight

How to watch?

This whole fight card will be available live on Prime Video pay-per-view.