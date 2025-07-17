Tour de France pauses for Privitera, who died after Italy crash
Tour de France pays respects to 19-year-old cyclist who died after a crash in Italy.
Tour de France riders applauded for a minute before the 12th stage of their race today in memory of Samuele Privitera, a 19-year-old Italian cyclist who died after a crash while racing in Italy.
Privitera crashed in the first stage of the Tour of Valle D’Aosta in the northwestern municipality of Pontey on Wednesday.
Race organisers said the circumstances of the accident were “still unclear and are being investigated by public safety authorities”.
“It’s really sad to lose another young talent today, it’s devastating,” Tour de France favourite Tadej Pogacar, who crashed on Wednesday, said before Thursday’s stage. “It is one of the most dangerous sports in the world, I think, and the risk that we are taking sometimes is too far. But I’m really really really sad for all his family. May he rest in peace.”
Privitera was a member of the Hagens Berman Jayco team, the development team for Jayco AlUla, which is racing at the Tour de France and whose members, including Ben O’Connor, wore black armbands.
“Samuele was and always will be the life and personality of this team,” Hagens Berman Jayco team director Axel Merckx said in a statement. “This team has always been a small family, and moments like this are unimaginable. He was irreplaceable. His joy, his spirit, his kindness, was always a bright light to whatever room or race that he was in at that moment. To lose him is devastating beyond words.”
Italian media reports said Privitera crashed on a descent about 35km (22 miles) from the finish in Aosta at a speed of almost 43mph (70km/h). He reportedly lost his helmet and crashed into a barrier.
The second stage of the Tour of Valle D’Aosta was cancelled, and participating teams were being given a choice whether to continue with the third stage on Friday.
Today we pay respect to young rider, Samuele Privitera who sadly passed away yesterday. Rest In Peace Samuele.
Aujourd'hui, nous rendons hommage au jeune coureur Samuele Privitera qui est malheureusement décédé hier. Repose en paix Samuele.#TDF2025 pic.twitter.com/h6uJV1MqI7
