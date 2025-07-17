Marathon world record-holder Chepngetich suspended for positive doping test
Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit suspend Ruth Chepngetich after record marathon runner’s positive doping test.
Women’s marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich has been provisionally suspended for a positive doping test.
Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday that Chepngetich tested positive for a banned diuretic and masking agent in March and “opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU’s investigation was ongoing.”
Recommended Storieslist of 4 items
First Arab woman to make Grand Slam final, Jabeur, takes break from tennis
Italian cyclist Privitera dies aged 19 after fall in Italian tour
All to know about Manny Pacquiao’s boxing comeback against Mario Barrios
The Kenyan runner set the world record by almost two minutes at the Chicago Marathon last October in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 56 seconds. It was her third win in Chicago.
She also won the marathon at the 2019 world championships in Qatar, where the women’s race started at midnight to avoid extreme daytime heat.
The AIU gave no timetable for a disciplinary case for the 30-year-old runner.
Chepngetich was interviewed in person in Kenya in April and “complied with requests regarding our investigation”, AIU official Brett Clothier said in a statement.
The substance Chepngetich tested positive for, hydrochlorothiazide or HCTZ, can be used to disguise the use of performance-enhancing drugs.