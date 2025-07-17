Sport|Athletics

Marathon world record-holder Chepngetich suspended for positive doping test

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit suspend Ruth Chepngetich after record marathon runner’s positive doping test.

Ruth Chepngetich of Kenya poses for a photo after finishing first in the women's race, setting a new world record during the Chicago Marathon [Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images/Reuters]
Women’s marathon world record-holder Ruth Chepngetich has been provisionally suspended for a positive doping test.

Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said on Thursday that Chepngetich tested positive for a banned diuretic and masking agent in March and “opted for a voluntary provisional suspension while the AIU’s investigation was ongoing.”

The Kenyan runner set the world record by almost two minutes at the Chicago Marathon last October in 2 hours, 9 minutes, 56 seconds. It was her third win in Chicago.

She also won the marathon at the 2019 world championships in Qatar, where the women’s race started at midnight to avoid extreme daytime heat.

The AIU gave no timetable for a disciplinary case for the 30-year-old runner.

Chepngetich was interviewed in person in Kenya in April and “complied with requests regarding our investigation”, AIU official Brett Clothier said in a statement.

The substance Chepngetich tested positive for, hydrochlorothiazide or HCTZ, can be used to disguise the use of performance-enhancing drugs.

Source: Al Jazeera and news agencies

