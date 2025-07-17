Arsenal completed the signing of the Canadian star from Liverpool for a record transfer fee for a women’s footballer.

Canada forward Olivia Smith has signed for Arsenal in a world record fee believed to be $1.34m.

Arsenal signed Smith from Liverpool on Thursday to make the 20-year-old, who made her international debut at 15, the first million-pound women’s footballer.

That fee would surpass the $1.1m Chelsea paid when signing Naomi Girma from San Diego Wave in January, which set a new benchmark in women’s football.

“She’s one of the most talented young players in the game and has huge potential for further development here at the club,” Arsenal director of women’s football Clare Wheatley said.

Smith’s move highlights the increase in spending in women’s football, with transfer records being broken regularly in recent times.

Zambia striker Rachael Kundananji joined Bay FC from Madrid CFF for a record $788,000 last year, and that figure was quickly exceeded by Girma’s move to Chelsea.

“It’s a privilege and an honour to sign for Arsenal,” said Smith.

“It’s my dream to compete for the biggest titles here in England and in Europe, and I’m excited to get started and contribute to doing that here with Arsenal.”

The investment in women’s football in the English top flight has started to be matched by that of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL).

Kundananji’s move to Bay FC came only two weeks after Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, who won the African Footballer of the Year award for the sixth time in 2023, signed for the San Francisco-based club from Barcelona.

Smith’s transfer more than doubles the record $500,000 fee that Chelsea paid only last January to Spanish club Levante for Maya Ramirez.