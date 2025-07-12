Ahead of their Wimbledon final, fans and legends predict the players to light up the tennis world in years to come.

Wimbledon, United Kingdom – Expectations will run high, and so will the temperatures in southwest London, when Carlos Alcaraz steps on Centre Court to defend his Wimbledon title against Jannik Sinner on Sunday.

The next instalment of an enthralling rivalry between the top two players in men’s tennis will come under the limelight once again at one of the biggest stages in the game – the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club – on a hot afternoon in the United Kingdom’s capital.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Alcaraz expects to be pushed to the limit by world number one Sinner in a meeting that has already drawn comparisons with the great Wimbledon finals of the modern era.

“I expect to be on the limit, to be on the line [in the final],” Alcaraz said while speaking to the media moments after Sinner’s near-faultless semifinal 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over Novak Djokovic on Friday.

A few hours earlier, the Spaniard had booked a spot in his third consecutive Wimbledon final with a resilient performance against Taylor Fritz, which brought him a 6-4, 5-7, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6) win.

It will be the 13th on-court meeting between the two, and their second Grand Slam final in the space of five weeks.

Their duel in the French Open final lasted five hours and 29 minutes and added fuel to the fiery-yet-friendly rivalry between the young tennis stars.

A French Open final repeat on the cards?

Alcaraz knows his opponent all too well and expects nothing short of another spectacle.

“Whatever Jannik has is because he has learned from everything – he just gets better after every match, every day,” Alcaraz said of the top seed.

The Spaniard said he expected Sinner to be in better shape mentally and physically for the Wimbledon final, but that he was not looking forward to another hours-long match.

“I just hope not to be five and a half hours on court again. But if I have to, I will.”

Meanwhile, Sinner – the tall, stoic and speedy Italian who stands between Alcaraz and a chance to become only the fifth man to win three straight Wimbledon titles – believes beating the holder will be “very tough”.

“I’m very happy to share the court with Carlos once again. It’s going to be difficult, I know that,” Sinner said on Friday.

The Australian Open champion said he loves playing Grand Slam finals – Sunday’s will be his fifth in two years.

“I always try to put myself in these kinds of situations that I really love. Sundays at every tournament are very special.”

The 23-year-old from northern Italy termed Alcaraz as the favourite, given his record at the tournament and on grass courts.

“He is the favourite. He won here the last two times. He’s again in the final. It’s very tough to beat him on grass, but I like these challenges.”

‘Fire vs ice’

Out of the 12 occasions that both players have met, four have been at Grand Slams, but this is only their second meeting in the final.

The pair’s only other meeting at Wimbledon came in the fourth round in 2022, when Sinner won 6-1, 6-4, 6-7 (6-8), 6-3. Alcaraz, however, brushed aside the reference by saying that both men are changed players from what they were three years ago.

“We’re completely different players on grass and on all surfaces.”

The 22-year-old from Murcia, in southeastern Spain, will be buoyed by his 5-0 record against Sinner in the past two years.

Despite Alcaraz’s success against his nemesis, it is Sinner who has consistently topped the men’s rankings by racking up regular wins and points on the ATP circuit.

All things considered, there is not much that separates the two ahead of their highly anticipated match.

Just ask Djokovic.

While the 24-time Grand Slam champion picked Alcaraz due to his past success at Wimbledon, Djokovic predicted “a very close match-up, like they had in Paris” when asked to choose a winner.

“I think I will give a slight edge to Carlos because of the two titles he’s won here and the way he’s playing and the confidence he has right now, but it’s just a slight advantage, because Jannik is hitting the ball extremely well.”

It is not just their contrasting styles of play – Sinner relies on his baseline game and shot speed, while Alcaraz likes to cover the court with his nimble footwork and excellent coverage – but also their on-court personalities that set the two apart while making them an engaging pair to watch.

Before the French Open final, Alcaraz said in an interview that a “fire vs ice” analogy fits them perfectly.

“I guess you can say I am like fire because of the way I react on court and show emotions, while Jannik remains calm,” the Spaniard said with his trademark smile.

In the shadow of the greats

For the fans, though, the pair offer another chance to pick sides and look forward to tennis tournaments that could pit the two against each other.

“It’s a dream final,” Catherine Shaw, a tennis fan who watched both the men’s semifinals on Centre Court, told Al Jazeera.

“They are the next big thing when it comes to tennis rivalries, so it’s exciting times for tennis fans.”

Stepping out in the shadows of some of the greatest players and rivals – Stefan Edberg vs Ivan Lendl, Bjorn Borg vs John McEnroe, Andre Agassi vs Pete Sampras and Rafael Nadal vs Roger Federer – the young players will have big shoes to fill.

Both are aware of the weight their match-up carries but refuse to be compared with their heroes just yet.

“I think the things that we are doing right now are great for tennis,” Alcaraz said ahead of the final.

“We just fight to engage more people to watch tennis. We’re fighting for tennis to be bigger, as all the tennis players are doing.

“For me, it’s sharing the big tournaments with Jannik, or just playing in the finals of the tournaments… We’re still really young.

“I hope to keep doing the right things for the next five to 10 years, so our rivalry is on the same table as those players.”