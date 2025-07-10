English side Chelsea will meet European champions Paris Saint-Germain in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final on Sunday.

FIFA’s 2025 Club World Cup reaches its final in the United States on Sunday with a blockbuster ending lined up for the most lucrative tournament in football history.

The expanded 32-team edition has seen the best-ranked teams from their continents across the last four years whittled down to the last two.

Al Jazeera takes a closer look at the finale to the sport’s global governing body’s attempt to put the club game on the international stage.

Who’s in the FIFA Club World Cup final?

France’s Paris-Saint Germain, the newly crowned European champions, are the headline name in the final.

The Qatar-backed Parisians trounced Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final – the tournament FIFA are hoping to supersede – in May to lift that trophy for the first time.

They face English Premier League club Chelsea who had fallen somewhat from the heights they reached during the Roman Abramovich era, when the Russian billionaire heavily funded the Londoners’ assault on the domestic and European titles.

The Blues did bounce back to win the UEFA Champions League in 2021, upsetting Manchester City in the final, but their last domestic league title was secured in 2017.

How much has PSG made at the Club World Cup?

PSG has earned $88.4m to $113.8m for reaching the final, the amount depending on a participation fee.

The prize fund differs for each team depending on how many matches they won across the tournament.

The Parisians beat Real Madrid 4-0 in their semifinal on Wednesday to mark their fifth win of the tournament.

How much has Chelsea made at the Club World Cup?

Chelsea are believed to have earned a figure very close to that of PSG. The Blues, like their Parisians, won two and lost one in their group stage fixtures.

Both clubs are believed to have been rewarded with similar participation fees prior to the tournament – and PSG’s Champions League success in May.

Chelsea beat Fluminense 2-0 in their last-four clash on Tuesday.

How much will the winner of the Club World Cup receive?

The winner of Sunday’s final will receive $40m.

Along with the prize money claimed across the matches, and the participation fees, both Chelsea and PSG have the chance to earn well in excess of $125m in total.

What titles have PSG already won this season?

PSG not only secured the UEFA Champions League final for the first time, but the Parisians also claimed both the French league and cup titles.

Their first treble – rare across the continent – could now be turned into a quadruple.

With the UEFA Super Cup to come next month, PSG could equal Manchester City’s unique five-trophy achievement in 2023.

Has Chelsea ever won the Club World Cup?

Chelsea were crowned champions of FIFA’s showpiece club event in 2021 as they beat Brazil’s Palmeiras 2-1 in the final.

The Blues were defeated finalists in 2012, when they lost to another Brazilian side, Corinthians.

Chelsea are striving to become the first English side to win the CWC for a second time.

Why are Chelsea at the Club World Cup?

Chelsea lifted the UEFA Conference League this season by beating Real Betis in the final, while finishing fourth in the English top flight.

It was their 2021 win in the Champions League final that aided their ranking in Europe, however, which qualified the London-based club for this edition of the Club World Cup.

Where will the Club World Cup final be held?

The final will be staged at Metlife Stadium in New Jersey, the same venue that will host the finale of the 2026 FIFA World Cup next year.

The multipurpose venue, which is currently home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, holds a capacity of 82,500.

How to follow and watch the Club World Cup final?

We’ll bring you our usual comprehensive text and photo commentary stream, with four hours of live build-up, on Al Jazeera Sport on Sunday.

You can also subscribe to DAZN, the official broadcaster of the tournament, to watch the final.