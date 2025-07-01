The Milwaukee Bucks have shaken up their playing roster in free agency, waiving Damian Lillard and signing centre Myles Turner.

The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving nine-time All-Star guard Damian Lillard and signing free agent centre Myles Turner, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The Bucks are stretching the remaining $113m on Lillard’s contract over the next five seasons, per the report, using the “stretch and release” provision in the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Lillard is currently recovering from surgery in May to repair a torn Achilles tendon.

Turner spent his entire 10-year career with the Indiana Pacers. He agreed to a four-year, $107m contract with Milwaukee, per ESPN. The deal reportedly includes a player option in the final season in 2028-29 and a 15 percent trade kicker, a bonus paid to Turner in the event he’s traded.

Turner, 29, helped the Pacers reach the NBA Finals this season, losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder in seven games. He averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 72 starts in the regular season, and 13.8 points, 4.8 boards and 2.0 blocks in 23 starts in the postseason.

The 6’11 (2.11-metre) Turner will team up on the Milwaukee front line with former Most Valuable Player (MVP) Giannis Antetokounmpo for the 2025-26 season, beginning in late-October.

Lillard turns 35 on July 15 and faces a long rehab from the Achilles injury to return to top basketball form. A timeline hasn’t been formally set, but he will likely miss a large chunk of next season and possibly all of it.

He was hurt in the first quarter of the Bucks’ 129-103 Game 4 loss to the Pacers in the first round of the playoffs on April 27. He missed the first game of that series and the last 14 games in the regular season with a blood clot in his calf.

Advertisement

Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds in 58 games during his second campaign with the Bucks. He spent his first 11 seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lillard owns career averages of 25.1 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 900 regular-season contests. His 2,804 3-pointers rank fourth in NBA history.

Turner leaves Indiana as the franchise’s all-time leader in blocked shots (1,412). He also ranks sixth in games (642) and ninth in total rebounds (4,349).