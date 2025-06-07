Photo and text guide to the 11 US cities, and 12 venues, hosting a total of 63 matches at FIFA Club World Cup 2025.

The FIFA Club World Cup starts on June 14, 2025, with the US-based tournament lasting for just under a month before the final in New Jersey on July 13.

Here is a detailed breakdown of the 12 stadium venues and 11 cities hosting the event, which range from Philadelphia in the east of the country to Los Angeles on the west coast, to Atlanta in the deep south.

Five of the Club World Cup venues – Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Hard Rock Stadium, MetLife Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field, and Lumen Field – will also host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches.

US Host Cities and venues:

Atlanta – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Charlotte – Bank of America Stadium

Cincinnati – TQL Stadium

Los Angeles – Rose Bowl Stadium

Miami – Hard Rock Stadium

Nashville – GEODIS Park

New York-New Jersey – MetLife Stadium

Orlando – Camping World Stadium

Orlando – Inter&Co Stadium

Philadelphia – Lincoln Financial Field

Seattle – Lumen Field

Washington, DC – Audi Field

Stadium and host cities guide: FIFA Club World Cup 2025

1. Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Capacity: 75,000

Built: 2017

Fixtures:

⚽ 16/06: Chelsea vs LAFC (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: Inter Miami vs Porto (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 22/06: Manchester City vs Al Ain (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 29/06: Round of 16 (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 01/07: Round of 16 (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 05/07: Quarterfinal (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

This southern city of more than 500,000 people is famous for another kind of football (American college football), home to the Atlanta MLS team, and the site of undoubtedly the most space-age stadium architecture of the 11 host cities, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Eight FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures will take place in Atlanta, including a semifinal and two other knockout ties. For the Club World Cup, the venue will hold six matches in total, culminating in a quarterfinal on July 5.

This huge venue boasts a retractable roof and a 360-degree halo video display. It also hosts the professional NFL team, Atlanta Falcons, ice hockey and music concerts, with heavy metal band Metallica due to host a show shortly before the Club World Cup.

2. Bank of America Stadium

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Capacity: 75,000

Built: 1996

Fixtures:

⚽ 22/06: Real Madrid vs Pachuca (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽24/06: Benfica vs Bayern Munich (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽28/06: Round of 16 (4:00pm EDT/20:00 GMT)

⚽30/06: Round of 16 (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

Nestled on the edge of downtown Charlotte’s many skyscrapers, Bank of America Stadium is one of the largest football venues on the East Coast of the United States.

The all-blue seated arena is home to the MLS franchise Charlotte FC since 2022, as well as the NFL team Carolina Panthers, who have played home games here since the mid-1990s.

Charlotte is the major centre of the US motorsports industry, housing the country’s only Formula One team, Haas F1, and multiple NASCAR teams.

3. TQL Stadium

Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Capacity: 26,000

Built: 2021

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 18/06: Pachuca vs Salzburg (6:00pm EDT/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

Located near the Ohio River and just two kilometres (1.2 miles) from the state border with Kentucky, this relatively new and football-specific stadium is the home of MLS side FC Cincinnati.

The stadium, which has the third-smallest seating capacity of the 12 Club World Cup venues at 26,000, has an intimate feel to it with spectators sitting close to the action. TQL Stadium has already hosted several matches for international teams, including in the 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

The US women’s team has played at this venue twice, attracting more than 22,000 attendees on both occasions.

Cincinnati, Ohio’s most populous metro area, with more than 2.3 million residents, was nicknamed “Porkopolis” during the 19th century due to the city’s role in pork packaging, and was known to have thousands of pigs herded through its streets.

4. Rose Bowl Stadium

Location: Los Angeles, California

Capacity: 88,500

Built: 1922

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06: PSG vs Atletico Madrid (12:00pm PDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 17/06: Monterrey vs Inter Milan (6:00pm PDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: PSG vs Botafogo (6:00pm PDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: River Plate vs Monterrey (6:00pm – PDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 23/06: Atletico Madrid vs Botafogo (12:00pm PDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey (6:00pm PDT/01:00 GMT)

This iconic venue, the biggest and easily oldest ground in action at the Club World Cup, celebrated its centenary in 2022. For spectators, the sweeping seating throughout the circular arena provides an uninterrupted view of the playing field.

Recognised as a National Historic Landmark, the Rose Bowl is best known as a college American football venue, specifically as the host of the annual Rose Bowl Game after which it is named. Five Super Bowl games, the third most of any venue, have been played in the stadium.

It is also a well-known football venue, having hosted the 1994 FIFA World Cup final, the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup final, and the 1984 Olympic gold medal match.

Los Angeles and its metropolitan area are home to 11 top-level professional sports teams, including the Los Angeles Dodgers of Major League Baseball, the NBA’s iconic LA Lakers and the winners of the most MLS Cups, the LA Galaxy.

5. Hard Rock Stadium

Location: Miami, Florida

Capacity: 65,000

Built: 1987

Fixtures:

⚽ 14/06: Ah Ahly vs Inter Miami (8:00pm EDT/00:00 GMT)

⚽ 16/06: Boca Juniors vs Benfica (6:00pm EDT/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 18/06: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 20/06: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 23/06: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 29/06: Round of 16 (4:00pm EDT/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 01/07: Round of 16 (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

From hosting the NFL’s famous Miami Dolphins, to being the epicentre of the annual Formula One Miami Grand Prix, to staging the Miami Open tennis tournament, the Hard Rock Stadium is the venue of choice for large-scale sporting events in this famous coastal city.

Six Super Bowls, multiple major concerts and international football matches have taken place here, and it is also among the host venues selected for the FIFA World Cup next year.

The Hard Rock Stadium will stage the opening fixture of the Club World Cup on June 14, where Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will face Egyptian club Al Ahly.

6. GEODIS Park

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Capacity: 30,000

Built: 2022

Fixtures:

⚽ 20/06: LAFC vs Esperance (5:00pm CDT/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 24/06: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors (2:00pm CDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Al Hilal vs Pachuca (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

GEODIS Park is the largest football-specific stadium in the US and Canada, and fans throughout the ground are unusually close to the action, with the furthest distance from seat to touchline standing at just 150 feet (46 metres).

The venue is home to MLS side Nashville SC and has also hosted several matches of the US men’s and women’s football teams.

Located in Nashville, which is often referred to as Music City, GEODIS Park also serves as a major concert venue and has hosted popular American rock bands such as Guns N’ Roses and Green Day.

7. MetLife Stadium

Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey

Capacity: 82,500

Built: 2010

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06: Palmeiras vs Porto (6:00pm EDT/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 17/06: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD (6:00pm – EDT/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 23/06: Porto vs Al Ahly (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 05/07: Quarterfinal (4:00pm EDT/20:00 GMT)

⚽ 08/07: Semifinal 1 (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 09/07: Semifinal 2 (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 13/07: Final (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

The MetLife Stadium, a huge multipurpose stadium which is currently home to the NFL’s New York Giants and New York Jets, is the grand stage chosen to host the Club World Cup final, as well as both semifinals.

The stadium hosted the 2016 Copa America Centenario final, which marked 100 years of South America’s continental tournament. The venue will also host the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, on top of two further knockout ties and five group-stage matches.

New Jersey has long been an important cultural area for original rock and rap music creation, and the MetLife Stadium has hosted many A-list performers such as Beyonce, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift.

8. Camping World Stadium

Location: Orlando, Florida

Capacity: 65,000

Built: 1936

Fixtures:

⚽ 24/06: LAFC vs Flamengo (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Juventus vs Manchester City (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 30/06: Round of 16 (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 04/07: Quarterfinal (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

Located in Orlando, home to more than a dozen theme parks, including the popular Walt Disney World, the Camping World Stadium has been used by several teams, including the National Women’s (NWSL) football side Orlando Pride.

Opened as Orlando Stadium, it has also been known as the Tangerine Bowl and Florida Citrus Bowl.

The stadium has undergone multiple expansions and renovations since it first opened almost 90 years ago, culminating in the 2014 redevelopment, which saw the creation of a 90 percent all-new stadium following a $200m investment in the arena.

Apart from sports, the venue plays host to entertainment and musical events, with the Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, Billy Joel, and Elton John all taking to the stage, while WrestleMania XXIV wowed a venue-record crowd of 74,635 in 2008.

9. Inter&Co Stadium

Location: Orlando, Florida

Capacity: 25,000

Built: 2017

Fixtures:

⚽ 17/06: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns (6:00pm EDT/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 20/06: Benfica vs Auckland City (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

A newer and smaller venue than Orlando’s other Club World Cup 2025 venue at Camping World Stadium, the Inter&Co Stadium is known for its purpose-built football design.

It is the home ground of MLS outfit Orlando City and NWSL’s Orlando Pride, while both the US men’s and women’s football teams have featured here, including during the FIFA men’s World Cup qualifiers and the SheBelieves Cup women’s tournament.

The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony also took place here.

10. Lincoln Financial Field

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Capacity: 69,000

Built: 2003

Fixtures:

⚽ 16/06: Flamengo vs Esperance (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 18/06: Manchester City vs Wydad (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 20/06: Flamengo vs Chelsea (2:00pm EDT/18:00 GMT)

⚽ 22/06: Juventus vs Wydad (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 24/06: Esperance vs Chelsea (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Salzburg vs Real Madrid (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 28/06: Round of 16 (12:00pm EDT/16:00 GMT)

⚽ 04/07: Quarterfinal (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

Home to this year’s NFL Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field has also been selected to host five group-stage matches and a Round of 16 tie during the 48-team FIFA World Cup next year.

Located on the banks of the Delaware River, the stadium’s first ticketed event took place in 2003 when Manchester United defeated Barcelona 3-1 in a friendly in front of more than 68,000 fans.

11. Lumen Field

Location: Seattle, Washington State

Capacity: 69,000

Built: 2002

Fixtures:

⚽ 15/06: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders (7:00pm PDT/02:00 GMT)

⚽ 17/06: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds (12:00pm PDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 19/06: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico Madrid (3:00pm PDT/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 21/06: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds (12:00pm PDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 23/06: Seattle Sounders vs PSG (12:00pm PDT/19:00 GMT)

⚽ 25/06: Inter Milan vs River Plate (6:00pm PDT/01:00 GMT)

This spectacular stadium is home to Seattle Sounders – who qualified for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as CONCACAF Champions League winners in 2022 – as well as the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks and NWSL’s Seattle Reign.

Boasting a unique horseshoe shape with an open north end that gives a stunning view of the city skyline, the Lumen Field is also a venue for next year’s FIFA World Cup and will host six matches.

Located within a mile of downtown Seattle, the stadium is easily accessible by multiple freeways and public transport.

12. Audi Field

Location: Washington, DC

Capacity: 20,000

Built: 2018

Fixtures:

⚽ 18/06: Al Ain vs Juventus (9:00pm EDT/01:00 GMT)

⚽ 22/06: Salzburg vs Al Hilal (6:00pm EDT/22:00 GMT)

⚽ 26/06: Wydad vs Al Ain (3:00pm EDT/19:00 GMT)

The US capital’s stadium is the home of the Washington Spirit in the NWSL and DC United, who are tied with the LA Galaxy as MLS’s most decorated team.

The US men’s and women’s national teams have both played fixtures at this ground, as well as Arsenal’s men’s and women’s teams, in friendly or competitive matches.

Audi Field, which will host three matches during the Club World Cup, also serves as a regular venue for American football, rugby and lacrosse games.