Alcaraz on course for French Open defence as Musetti retires injured

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz secured a return to the French Open final after an early scare from eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti, who was eventually forced to retire with injury.

Italian Musetti took the first set 6-4, before Alcaraz fought back to take the next two sets 7-6(3) 6-0 and lead 2-0 in the fourth before his opponent’s leg injury took hold on Friday.

The Spaniard, who is attempting to become only the third man to retain his Roland Garros title this century after Rafa Nadal and Gustavo Kuerten, will face either world number one Jannik Sinner or 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in Sunday’s final.

“It’s never great to go through like this,” Alcaraz said, before hailing Musetti’s achievement of reaching at least the semifinals of all four elite claycourt events this year.

“He’s a great player, he has had an incredible claycourt season … I wish him a speedy recovery and I’m sure we’ll be enjoying his tennis pretty soon.”

Musetti twice denied Alcaraz the chance to break in the opening nine games before the 23-year-old suddenly dialled up the intensity and snatched the opening set when his Spanish opponent produced errors in a poor service game.

A frustrated Alcaraz kicked his bench during the second set but finally found a way through Musetti’s dogged defence to draw level after a tiebreak and then produced a dazzling display of power and precision to dish out a bagel in the third set.

Musetti, who appeared to be hampered by a left thigh issue midway through the third set, threw in the towel after two games in the fourth.

“The first two sets were tough. I had chances to be up in the match, but couldn’t make the most of them,” Alcaraz added.

“When I won the second set, I was relieved, and I knew that I needed to be aggressive and be myself. I was calmer. I could see clearer and I could play great tennis at the start of the third.

“I’m feeling great physically. It’s been three intense weeks, but I have one more step to take. I’m playing great tennis and I have great confidence. I’ve been doing great things in this tournament, and now is the time to give 100 percent in the final.”

Alcaraz said he would tune into the second semifinal on Court Philippe Chatrier to study his potential opponents.

“I’m not going to miss tonight’s match, it’s one of the best we can have right now, Sinner against Djokovic,” he said.

“I’m going to watch it and enjoy it and take tactics from the match.”