FIFA slashes ticket prices for Inter Miami’s Club World Cup opener: Report

Football’s world governing body has reduced prices on thousands of tickets before tournament opener in Miami on June 14, despite the presence of football superstar Lionel Messi.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks.
FIFA President Gianni Infantino anticipates great fan attendance at the US-staged FIFA Club World Cup 2025 [File: Tullio Puglia/UEFA via Getty Images]
Published On 5 Jun 2025

Hoping to fill a lot of empty seats, FIFA is reportedly slashing ticket prices for the June 14 Club World Cup opener hosted by Inter Miami.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that “tens of thousands” of seats at the 65,326-capacity Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, remain unsold for the 8pm ET match between football superstar Lionel Messi’s MLS club and Egyptian side Al Ahly.

FIFA rejected a suggestion that fewer than 20,000 tickets had been sold, insisting the number is “much higher” but declining to provide a specific total.

“We are introducing many new, successful clubs from all over the world to the world through this tournament being staged in the 11 cities across the United States,” FIFA said in a statement. “Overall, we anticipate great attendances throughout the competition for this first-ever edition – a tournament that we believe will grow edition-on-edition.”

As of Tuesday night, tickets for that game had dropped to $55 on Ticketmaster – half of what they were going for last month. The cheapest seat available after the tournament draw in December was $349 but had dropped to $230 by December, per The Athletic.

The 32-team FIFA Club World Cup runs through to July 13 and includes MLS clubs Inter Miami, Seattle Sounders and Los Angeles FC, plus global powerhouses like Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Inter Milan.

Lionel Messi
Inter Miami’s forward #10 Lionel Messi is playing in the FIFA Club World Cup opening match on June 14, but there are already concerns that there will be thousands of empty seats at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida, despite the star power of the Argentinian player [File: Chris Arjoon/AFP]
