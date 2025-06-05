The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 is hosted by the United States and kicks off on June 14, with the tournament opener between Inter Miami and Egyptian club Al Ahly at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida.

The tournament culminates with the final on July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eleven cities across the US have been chosen as venues – Atlanta, Cincinnati, Charlotte, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

A total of 32 teams are taking part in the tournament, with 63 matches in total.

The group stage will run until June 26, with the 16-team knockout stage scheduled to begin on Saturday, June 28. To qualify for the knockouts, teams must finish in the top two in their group.

Manchester City are the defending champions after winning the last tournament in December 2023.

Here are the details on the teams, groups, match fixtures, kickoff times and venues for the FIFA Club World Cup 2025:

Qualified teams and groups

⚽ Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly, Inter Miami

⚽ Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo, Seattle Sounders

⚽ Group C: Bayern Munich, Auckland City, Boca Juniors, Benfica

⚽ Group D: Flamengo, ES Tunis, Chelsea, Los Angeles FC

⚽ Group E: River Plate, Urawa Red Diamonds, Monterrey, Inter Milan

⚽ Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan HD FC, Mamelodi Sundowns

⚽ Group G: Manchester City, Wydad, Al Ain, Juventus

⚽ Group H: Real Madrid, Al-Hilal, Pachuca, FC Salzburg

Format

The 32 participating teams will be divided into eight groups, consisting of four teams each, playing a round-robin group stage. After that, the top two clubs from each group will qualify for the knockout stages, which begin with the round of 16.

Winners of the last 16 will proceed to the quarterfinals, followed by the semifinals and the final.

In the knockout stage, if a match is level at the end of normal playing time, extra time (two periods of 15 minutes each) will be played. If still tied after extra time, the match will be decided by a penalty shootout.

Full match schedule

⚽ Group Stage

Saturday, June 14

Group A: Al Ahly vs Inter Miami (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – 8:00 pm EDT/00:00 GMT)

Sunday, June 15

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Auckland City (Cincinnati, TQL Stadium – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs Atletico de Madrid (Pasadena, Rose Bowl Stadium – 12:00 PM PDT/19:00 GMT)

Group A: Palmeiras vs Porto (East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium – 6:00 PM EDT/22:00 GMT)

Group B: Botafogo vs Seattle Sounders (Seattle, Lumen Field – 7:00 PM PDT/02:00 GMT)

Monday, June 16

Group C: Chelsea vs LAFC (Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Group D: Boca Juniors vs Benfica (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – 6:00 PM EDT/22:00 GMT)

Group C: Flamengo vs Esperance de Tunis (Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Tuesday, June 17

Group F: Fluminense vs Borussia Dortmund (East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Group E: River Plate vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Seattle, Lumen Field – 12:00 PM PDT/19:00 GMT)

Group F: Ulsan HD vs Mamelodi Sundowns (Orlando, Inter&Co Stadium – 6:00 PM EDT/22:00 GMT)

Group E: Monterrey vs Inter Milan (Pasadena, Rose Bowl Stadium – 6:00 PM PDT/01:00 GMT)

Wednesday, June 18

Group G: Manchester City vs Wydad AC (Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Group H: Real Madrid vs Al Hilal (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Group H: Pachuca vs FC Salzburg (Cincinnati, TQL Stadium – 6:00 PM EDT/22:00 GMT)

Group G: Al Ain vs Juventus (Washington DC, Audi Field – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Thursday, June 19

Group A: Palmeiras vs Al Ahly (East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Group A: Inter Miami vs Porto (Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Atletico de Madrid (Seattle, Lumen Field – 3:00 PM PDT/22:00 GMT)

Group B: Paris Saint-Germain vs Botafogo (Pasadena, Rose Bowl Stadium – 6:00 PM PDT/01:00 GMT)

Friday, June 20

Group C: Benfica vs Auckland City (Orlando, Inter&Co Stadium – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Group D: Flamengo vs Chelsea (Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field – 2:00 PM EDT/18:00 GMT)

Group D: LAFC vs Esperance de Tunis (Nashville, GEODIS Park – 5:00 PM CDT/22:00 GMT)

Group C: Bayern Munich vs Boca Juniors (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Saturday, June 21

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Borussia Dortmund (Cincinnati, TQL Stadium – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Group E: Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds (Seattle, Lumen Field – 12:00 PM PDT/19:00 GMT)

Group F: Fluminense vs Ulsan HD (East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium – 6:00 PM – EDT/22:00 GMT)

Group E: River Plate vs Monterrey (Pasadena, Rose Bowl Stadium – 6:00 PM – PDT/01:00 GMT)

Sunday, June 22

Group G: Juventus vs Wydad AC (Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Group H: Real Madrid vs Pachuca (Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs Al Hilal (Washington DC, Audi Field – 6:00 PM EDT/22:00 GMT)

Group G: Manchester City vs Al Ain (Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Monday, June 23

Group B: Atletico de Madrid vs Botafogo (Pasadena, Rose Bowl Stadium – 12:00 PM PDT/19:00 GMT)

Group B: Seattle Sounders vs Paris Saint-Germain (Seattle, Lumen Field – 12:00 PM PDT/19:00 GMT)

Group A: Inter Miami vs Palmeiras (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Group A: Porto vs Al Ahly (East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Tuesday, June 24

Group C: Benfica vs Bayern Munich (Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Group C: Auckland City vs Boca Juniors (Nashville, GEODIS Park – 2:00 PM CDT/19:00 GMT)

Group D: Esperance de Tunis vs Chelsea (Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Group D: LAFC vs Flamengo (Orlando, Camping World Stadium – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Wednesday, June 25

Group E: Inter Milan vs River Plate (Seattle, Lumen Field – 6:00 PM PDT/01:00 GMT)

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds vs Monterrey (Pasadena, Rose Bowl Stadium – 6:00 PM PDT/01:00 GMT)

Group F: Borussia Dortmund vs Ulsan HD (Cincinnati, TQL Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns vs Fluminense (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Thursday, June 26

Group G: Wydad AC vs Al Ain (Washington DC, Audi Field – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Group G: Juventus vs Manchester City (Orlando, Camping World Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Group H: Al Hilal vs Mexico Pachuca (Nashville, GEODIS Park – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Group H: FC Salzburg vs Real Madrid (Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Rest day on June 27.

⚽ Round of 16

Saturday, June 28

Winners of Group A vs Runners-up of Group B (Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Winners of Group C vs Runners-up of Group D (Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium – 4:00 PM EDT/20:00 GMT)

Sunday, June 29

Winners of Group B vs Runners-up of Group A (Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Winners of Group D vs Runners-up of Group C (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – 4:00 PM EDT/20:00 GMT)

Monday, June 30

Winners of Group E vs Runners-up of Group F (Charlotte, Bank of America Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Winners of Group G vs Runners-up of Group H (Orlando, Camping World Stadium – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Tuesday, July 1

Winners of Group H vs Runners-up of Group G (Miami, Hard Rock Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Winners of Group F vs Runners-up of Group E (Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Rest days on July 2, 3 and 4.

⚽ Quarterfinals

Friday, July 4

Quarterfinal 1 (Orlando, Camping World Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Quarterfinal 2 (Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field – 9:00 PM EDT/01:00 GMT)

Saturday, July 5

Quarterfinal 3 (Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium – 12:00 PM EDT/16:00 GMT)

Quarterfinal 4 (East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium – 4:00 PM EDT/20:00 GMT)

Rest days on July 6 and 7.

⚽ Semifinals

Tuesday, July 8

Semifinal 1 (East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium- 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Wednesday, July 9

Semifinal 2 (East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

Rest days on July 10, 11 and 12.

⚽ Final

Sunday, July 13

Winners of Semifinal 1 vs Winners of Semifinal 2 (East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium – 3:00 PM EDT/19:00 GMT)

You can follow the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 at Al Jazeera Sport, including live text commentary of select games throughout the tournament.