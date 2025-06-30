Former world number one upset by Benjamin Bonzi of France on day one of third Grand Slam of the year.

Former United States Open champion Daniil Medvedev has suffered a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon at the hands of France’s Benjamin Bonzi.

Medvedev had reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the past two years, but the Russian’s bid for another strong run at the All England Club came to an abrupt end on Monday at the hands of the world number 64.

Bonzi beat ninth-seeded Medvedev 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2 in three hours and seven minutes in sweltering conditions on Court Two.

It was the first time in seven Wimbledon appearances that Medvedev failed to advance past the opening round.

Medvedev, a six-time Grand Slam finalist, has endured a dismal year at the majors, losing in the second round of the Australian Open and first round of the French Open before his Wimbledon flop.

The 29-year-old, who won the US Open in 2021, defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner in the Wimbledon quarterfinals last year before losing to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals.

“This is my first top-10 win at a slam. Obviously, it is always special at this tournament,” Bonzi said.

“I love this place, so it’s very special, and Daniil is a great player. He has reached two semifinals here.

“I knew it was a tough match, but sometimes it is better to play this kind of player in the first round. Anything can happen, so I’m very happy with the win.”