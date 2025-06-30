Fluminense into Club World Cup quarterfinals after stunning Inter Milan 2-0

The Brazilian side advance to face either Manchester City or Al Hilal in a quarterfinal on Friday.

Fluminense have reached the Club World Cup quarterfinals with a stunning 2–0 win over Inter Milan as German Cano’s early goal and Hercules’s stoppage-time strike toppled the Champions League runners-up.

Fluminense struck after three minutes when Cano pounced on a deflected cross and headed in from close range, putting the ball through goalkeeper Yann Sommer’s legs for a dream start in the sweltering heat in Charlotte, North Carolina, the US on Monday.

The Brazilian side nearly doubled the lead in the 30th minute, when Sommer spilled Jhon Arias’s initial effort and Samuel Xavier fired the rebound attempt narrowly wide of the far-left post.

And in the 39th minute, Ignacio thought he had doubled Flu’s advantage, only to be ruled fractionally offside by the automated review system.

The pattern of more Inter Milan possession but more dangerous Fluminense chances continued early in the second half, and Sommer reacted superbly in the 62nd minute to dive and push Arias’s effort from beyond the penalty area just around his left post.

Lautaro Martinez came closest to pulling Inter Milan level, forcing the 44-year-old Fabio into a pair of saves in the 80th and 82nd minute, then striking the post with another low effort only seconds later.

Eleven minutes later, Inter Milan’s at times shaky defence was exposed for a second time. Hercules found himself free at the edge of the 18-yard box following a throw-in, and he drove a composed, low finish into the bottom right corner and sent the Fluminense fans into delirium.

Fluminense captain Thiago Silva said he was “very proud of my team and teammates” for beating such a top side and in extremely hot conditions.

“I’m very happy for myself and the team,” he told DAZN. “Ten days ago, I had an injury, and it wasn’t easy to play today. But I am very happy with the medical team … it was very very important for me to play today.”

The result ensured that there will be two Brazilian quarterfinalists in the first edition of this expanded tournament format, after Palmeiras also reached the last eight.

Fluminense will play the winner of Monday’s later game between Manchester City and Al Hilal in the quarterfinals.

If heavily favoured Manchester City progress, it would present a rematch of the 2023 Club World Cup final, which Manchester City won 4-0.

Inter Milan were eliminated in the second round 30 days after they suffered a 5-0 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final. They also narrowly finished second in the Italian Serie A.

Cristian Chivu, Inter Milan’s coach, hailed his team for their attitude as they battled to come back from conceding such an early goal.

“We didn’t give up; we tried until the end. We tried to make some changes even in the formation. It wasn’t our day,” he told DAZN.

“We didn’t expect them to play five at the back, but they were well organised with the low block on defence. It was tough for us to find solutions, especially in the first half when we tried a lot … in the second half, maybe we tried to switch a little bit more, to play outside and with some more crosses.

“We also tried to build something with two strikers in a 4-4-2. Until the end, we tried, but it wasn’t our day.”