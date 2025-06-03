Inzaghi leaves Inter Milan amid Saudi Pro League interest

Inter Milan and Simone Inzaghi part ways after the Italian football club’s defeat by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final.

Simone Inzaghi has announced that he will leave Inter Milan following the Italian club’s defeat in the Champions League final, and amid heavy interest in his services from the Saudi Pro League.

The 5-0 rout by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the final of European football’s premier club competition on Saturday was Inzaghi’s final game in charge of the Serie A runners-up.

“The time has come for me to say goodbye to this club after a run of four years during which I gave everything,” Inzaghi wrote in a letter to Inter fans on the club’s website on Tuesday.

The loss to PSG on Saturday marked the most lopsided defeat in the 70-year history of major European finals.

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal is reportedly trying to lure Inzaghi with an offer of more than 20 million euros ($23m) per season.

Inzaghi coached Inter to the Serie A title last year, and was also in charge when the Nerazzurri lost the 2023 Champions League title to Manchester City.

He was at Inter for exactly four years and had one more season remaining on his contract.

It’s unclear now who will coach Inter at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States starting June 14.

Inter opens against Monterrey on June 17 — a day before Al-Hilal opens against Real Madrid.

There has been speculation that Inter would go after Cesc Fabregas, who coached Como to a 10th-place finish in Serie A.

Inter finished second in the Italian league last month, one point behind champion Napoli.

The Milan-based football club was in the running for a treble until it lost to city rival AC Milan in the Italian Cup semifinals in April. Having also been beaten by Milan in the Italian Super Cup final in Saudi Arabia in January, the Nerazzurri didn’t win a trophy this season.

The coaching change at Inter is just one of many managerial moves among the top Italian teams this off season, with Milan, Roma, Atalanta and others making changes.