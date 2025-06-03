World number one Aryna Sabalenka has recovered from a slow start to systematically dismantle Paris Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory that has sent her into the French Open semifinals.

Sabalenka suffered her first loss to Zheng in seven career meetings in the Rome quarterfinals last month, and the Belarusian went behind early on Tuesday in the opening set at a half-full Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“It was a true battle, and I had no idea how I could break her back and get back into the first set. I didn’t start well, and I’m glad I found my rhythm and won,” said Sabalenka, who took a step closer to a maiden French Open title.

“I think we’re all here for one reason. Everyone wants that beautiful trophy. I’m glad I have another opportunity, another semifinal to do better than last time.

“I really hope that by the end of the clay court season, I’m really proud of myself.”

China’s Zheng, bidding to emulate compatriot Li Na’s 2011 triumph at Roland Garros, crushed a powerful forehand winner to break for a 2-1 lead, but Sabalenka moved through the gears to level five games later and was denied on set point while up 6-5.

The 27-year-old top seed shrugged off the disappointment to glide through the tie-break when errors crept into eighth seed Zheng’s game before the players swapped breaks in a high-octane second set.

A huge forehand winner put Sabalenka 5-3 up, and the three-time Grand Slam champion never looked back as she set up a last-four meeting with either 13th seed Elina Svitolina or four-time champion Iga Swiatek.