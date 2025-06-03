World number one Aryna Sabalenka has recovered from a slow start to systematically dismantle Paris Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen in a 7-6 (3), 6-3 victory that has sent her into the French Open semifinals.

Sabalenka suffered her first loss to Zheng in seven career meetings in the Rome quarterfinals last month, and the Belarusian went behind early on Tuesday in the opening set at a half-full Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“It was a true battle, and I had no idea how I could break her back and get back into the first set. I didn’t start well, and I’m glad I found my rhythm and won,” said Sabalenka, who took a step closer to a maiden French Open title.

“I think we’re all here for one reason. Everyone wants that beautiful trophy. I’m glad I have another opportunity, another semifinal to do better than last time.

“I really hope that by the end of the clay court season, I’m really proud of myself.”

China’s Zheng, bidding to emulate compatriot Li Na’s 2011 triumph at Roland Garros, crushed a powerful forehand winner to break for a 2-1 lead, but Sabalenka moved through the gears to level five games later and was denied on set point while up 6-5.

The 27-year-old top seed shrugged off the disappointment to glide through the tie-break when errors crept into eighth seed Zheng’s game before the players swapped breaks in a high-octane second set.

A huge forehand winner put Sabalenka 5-3 up, and the three-time Grand Slam champion never looked back as she closed out the contest.

Swiatek remains on course for four-peat

In a later quarterfinal, reigning French Open champion Iga Swiatek of Poland swept aside Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-1 7-5 to stay in the hunt for a record-breaking victory in Paris.

The 24-year-old, who accepted a one-month doping ban late last year, is looking to become the first woman in the professional era since 1968 to win four consecutive titles in Paris.

Although she failed to win a title going into the French Open this season, she looks to have rediscovered her remarkable clay court form at Roland Garros.

She will next play Sabalenka in a mouth-watering semifinal.

“I should have had better intensity in the beginning of the second set,” Swiatek said in a post-match interview. “When I saw my intensity go low I got it high again. I am happy I did it at the end of the set.

“Against Aryna [Sabalenka] it is always a challenge. She has a game for every surface. I have to do the work, be brave with my shots and go for it. She is having a great season.”

“I will not lie. It will be a tough match but am happy for the challenge,” she said.

The Pole is now on a 26-match winning streak at the French Open, following her title three-peat between 2022-24 to add to her 2020 crown.