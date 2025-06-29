Portuguese star says he’d rather prepare himself for a ‘very long’ season, which ends with the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he preferred to take a rest rather than play in the revamped FIFA Club World Cup as he aims to prolong his playing career for club and country.

The Portuguese international, who recently led his country to the UEFA Nations League title, made the comments on Saturday, two days after extending his stay at Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Al Nassr announced on Thursday that Ronaldo had signed a two-year contract which would keep him at the club past his 42nd birthday and possibly his last appearance in the FIFA World Cup at its next iteration in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.

Speculation over the 40-year-old’s plans intensified last month when FIFA President Gianni Infantino said discussions were under way about Ronaldo playing in the Club World Cup, despite Al Nassr failing to qualify, but the star forward swiftly brushed them aside.

“I had some offers to play in the [Club] World Cup but I think it didn’t make sense because I prefer to have a good rest, a good preparation, because this season will be very long as it is the World Cup season at the end of the year,” Ronaldo said in a video posted by Al Nassr on X.

“I want to be ready not only for Al Nassr but also for the national team. So, this is why I decided to play the last game for the Nations League and not listen to anything,” he added.

“And of course, to be in this club, which I love”.

Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at @AlNassrFC until 2027 💛🤩 pic.twitter.com/uVOzvZW4u7 — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) June 26, 2025

Ronaldo scored for Portugal in the Nations League final against Spain earlier this month, which ended 2-2 before his side went on to beat the European champions on penalties.

The Portugal captain said his aim in staying at Al Nassr was to win a major trophy with the Riyadh-based side.

“My goal, it’s always to win something important for Al-Nassr. And of course I still believe in that,” Ronaldo added. “This is why I renewed the two years more because I believe that I will be a champion in Saudi Arabia.”

Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in 2022 after leaving Manchester United as a free agent, has scored 93 goals in 105 appearances for them in all competitions.

Ronaldo is also eyeing the 1,000-goal milestone in his career. He has scored 794 goals in club football and 138 for Portugal, taking his tally to 932.