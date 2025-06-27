The lineup for the FIFA Club World Cup round of 16 is complete. Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look.

Lionel Messi’s reunion with former club Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid’s meeting with Juventus are the eye-catching ties of a mouthwatering round of 16 at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Real Madrid and Al Hilal‘s victory against Salzburg and Pachuca on Thursday evening completed the group stage of FIFA’s reformatted competition.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at the top talking points as the expanded 32-team tournament reaches the knockout stage.

When does the Round of 16 begin?

The first match of the knockout stages will be staged on Saturday, June 28, in Philadelphia, with an all-Brazilian affair as Palmeiras face Botafogo at Lincoln Financial Field.

Botafogo are the reigning Brazilian and South American champions and beat European champions PSG on the way to qualifying from their group at Atletico Madrid’s expense.

Sao Paulo side Palmeiras – featuring Brazil prodigy and future Chelsea winger Estevao Willian – won their group and are above Botafogo in the Brazilian league.

However, Botafogo are unbeaten in their last five meetings with Palmeiras, including the two legs of a Copa Libertadores last-16 tie last year.

When and where will Messi’s Miami face PSG?

Messi’s Inter Miami were a surprise package in the group stage, beating Porto on their way to progressing to the last 16, but a late collapse against Palmeiras meant they finished second and must face the Argentinian playmaker’s former side, PSG.

The match will be played on Sunday, June 29, in Atlanta.

This season, PSG ended a long wait to win the Champions League for the first time and Luis Enrique’s side are expected to vanquish their MLS opponents, but Botafogo beat them in the group stage to prove they are not untouchable.

Who will defending champions Man City face in the round of 16?

Holders Man City face Al Hilal in the next round and come into the knockout phase in ominous form, as the only team at the tournament to win all three group games.

They have scored 11 times in their last two matches, with a 5-2 destruction of Juventus coming after they put six past Al Ain of the United Arab Emirates.

A game against Al Hilal, the 2021 Asian champions, on Monday in Orlando will give City no reason to be afraid, even if the Saudi club boast numerous former stars of leading European leagues, including Joao Cancelo.

Is Real Madrid against Juventus the tie of the round?

This is a clash between two traditional European titans who have met 21 times. There have been two Champions League finals between the clubs, both won by Real.

A 5-2 defeat for Juventus against Manchester City suggests they may find the going tough against Madrid.

Real are adapting to life under a new coach in Xabi Alonso, who experimented with a three-man defence against Salzburg. He will hope to have Kylian Mbappe back after the Frenchman missed the group stage with illness.

What has Dortmund’s complaint been before the Monterray test?

Dortmund coach Niko Kovac has not held back on expressing his feelings about having to play in extreme heat at the tournament, so he will be happy the game against Mexican side Monterrey is at the covered and air-conditioned Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Despite their complaints, Dortmund have grown into the tournament. They face former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos and a Monterrey team that has impressed, notably a creditable draw against Inter Milan.

FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16:

Palmeiras vs Botafogo – Saturday, June 28, in Philadelphia (16:00 GMT)

– Saturday, June 28, in Philadelphia (16:00 GMT) Benfica vs Chelsea – Saturday, June 28, in Charlotte (20:00 GMT)

– Saturday, June 28, in Charlotte (20:00 GMT) Paris Saint-Germain vs Inter Miami – Sunday, June 29, in Atlanta (16:00 GMT)

– Sunday, June 29, in Atlanta (16:00 GMT) Flamengo vs Bayern Munich – Sunday, June 29, in Miami (20:00 GMT)

– Sunday, June 29, in Miami (20:00 GMT) Inter Milan vs Fluminense – Monday, June 30, in Charlotte (19:00 GMT)

– Monday, June 30, in Charlotte (19:00 GMT) Manchester City vs Al Hilal – Monday, June 30, in Orlando (01:00 Tuesday, July 1)

– Monday, June 30, in Orlando (01:00 Tuesday, July 1) Real Madrid vs Juventus – Tuesday, July 1, in Miami (19:00 GMT)

– Tuesday, July 1, in Miami (19:00 GMT) Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey – Tuesday, July 1, in Atlanta (01:00 GMT on Wednesday, July 2).