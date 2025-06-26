Man City hit Juventus for five at FIFA Club World Cup

Manchester City sealed top spot in Group G with a 5-2 thumping of Juventus in Orlando at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Jeremy Doku put on a brilliant display with plenty of support, and some help from the opposition, in Thursday’s game as the English side sealed a third win from their three games in the group.

Juventus, like City, had already sealed qualification for the round of 16 with two wins in their opening two games.

“We played well. I’m happy with the victory,” City forward Doku said. “Now we’re just curious to see who we’re going to play against.”

Defender Pierre Kalulu’s gaffe on a cross from Savinho past his own keeper nudged City into the lead, 2-1, at the 26th minute.

In the 52nd minute, striker Erling Haaland scored while shuffling his feet with a touch that bounded into an open net on a dish from Matheus Nunes. It was the 300th career goal combined for team and country for the 24-year-old Norwegian in only his seventh minute in Thursday’s match.

Phil Foden entered off the bench and tapped in the fourth goal of the match in the 69th minute. Haaland’s header failed only for Savinho to power a rebound off the crossbar and into the goal to make it 5-1 in the 75th minute.

Juventus trimmed the lead on a breakaway from Dusan Vlahovic, who scored for the second consecutive match with just over five minutes to play.

Juventus had led the group on goal difference entering the match, but City’s win took them to the top and also bumped them to the top of the tournament’s goalscoring list with 13 strikes.

City also became the only club to win all three matches in the group stage.

As the Group G winner, City stays in Orlando for Monday’s round of 16 match with the Group H runner-up.

The opponent will be determined by Thursday’s later match between RB Salzburg and Real Madrid. Juventus head to Miami as the runner-up in the group.

Man City went ahead 2-1 and held the margin at halftime, marking first at the nine-minute mark when Doku hit the brakes in front of the net and found the top right corner.

Teun Koopmeiners evened the score two minutes later, but that was the final indication of a close tussle.

The victory was Man City’s first outright over Juventus since 1976.