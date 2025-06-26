The fast bowler returns to Tests for the first time since 2021 and will be part of the squad for the Edgbaston Test.

Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been added to England’s squad for the second Test against India starting on July 2 at Edgbaston, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

The 30-year-old returns to England’s Test set-up for the first time since the 2021 tour of India, following a lengthy absence due to a recurring elbow issue and back stress fracture.

Archer, who has taken 42 wickets in 13 Tests, made his first appearance in a first-class match in four years on Sunday in the County Championship with Sussex.

His most recent match for England was in March against South Africa in a one-day international at the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

The pacer’s inclusion marks the only change in the England squad that secured a thrilling five-wicket victory against India at Headingley on Tuesday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue and Chris Woakes.