Real Madrid meet Red Bull Salzburg in Philadelphia in the final Group H match at the FIFA Club World Cup.

Who: Real Madrid vs Red Bull Salzburg

What: FIFA Club World Cup 2025 – Group H

Where: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, United States

When: Thursday, June 26, 9pm local time (01:00 GMT on Friday, June 27)

When: Thursday, June 26, 9pm local time (01:00 GMT on Friday, June 27)

Record-winners Real Madrid battle to maintain top spot in their group against the side currently level on points with them, Red Bull Salzburg.

The 17-time Austrian champions could claim pole position, and with it a better draw in the round of 16.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a look at the Group H decider.

How have Real Madrid fared so far at the Club World Cup?

Real Madrid opened with a 1-1 draw against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal. Gonzalo Garcia, in for Kylian Mbappe, who was absent with gastroenteritis, gave Los Blancos the lead, but Ruben Neves levelled from the spot before the break. Federico Valverde missed a late penalty for Los Blancos.

The Spanish giants’ Raul Asencio was sent off in the seventh minute of their 3-1 win against Pachuca in their second match.

Jude Bellingham, Arda Guler and Federico Valverde shrugged off the setback to power Real into an unassailable lead before Elias Montiel netted a consolation for the Mexicans in the 80th minute.

How have Salzburg fared so far?

After a 2-1 opening win over Pachuca, Salzburg missed the chance to seal their place in the round of 16, with a game to spare, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Al Hilal.

What do Real Madrid need to qualify?

A draw would guarantee Real a top-two finish, but that scenario could mean the Spaniards lose the top spot, should Al-Hilal, who are two points off the top two in third, beat Pachuca.

What do Salzburg need to qualify?

The Austrians must win to be assured of progress to the knockout stages.

A draw would be enough if Al Hilal and Pachuca draw their final game, while Salzburg could even progress in defeat – if Al Hilal’s own chances are ended by defeat.

What is the latest on Mbappe’s return for Real Madrid?

Kylian Mbappe has returned to training following a bout of gastroenteritis, but the French forward has not made the squad for this match.

Real coach Xabi Alonso says he is hopeful the 26-year-old will be available soon after he missed both Club World Cup matches so far, having been hospitalised with the illness.

How did Real Madrid qualify for the Club World Cup?

Real, who relinquished both their domestic and European titles this season, qualified for the Club World Cup with their 2022 UEFA Champions League final win against Liverpool.

How did Salzburg reach the Club World Cup?

Salzburg’s performances in the UEFA Champions League over the past four years was the qualifying factor for this competition via the UEFA ranking pathway.

Salzburg finished third in the Austrian top flight this season, six points behind title-winning Sturm Graz.

What happened the last time Real Madrid met Salzburg?

The teams met in the League Phase of the Champions League earlier this season, with Real emerging 5-1 winners at Santiago Bernabeu.

Rodrygo and Vinicius Junior both scored twice, with Mbappe chipping in with the other. Mads Bidstrup’s strike for Salzburg was merely a consolation in the 85th minute.

How many Club World Cups have Real Madrid won?

Real are the five-time record winners of this competition, and last lifted the trophy in 2023 following their win against Al Hilal.

Head-to-head

This is only the second meeting between the European clubs, following Real’s Champions League win in their match earlier this season.

The new format for Europe’s premier club competition means the teams no longer have to play each other home and away prior to the knockout stages.

Salzburg have met Spanish opposition on 24 occasions over the years, but have won only five of those encounters, losing 15.

Real Madrid team news

Real will be without the services of Asencio, following his sending off against Pachuca.

The defender could be replaced by Antonio Rudiger as he continues his comeback from injury.

All eyes will be on the Real teamsheet to see if Mbappe will make his first appearance at the competition, even if it is just from the bench.

Salzburg team news

Takumu Kawamura’s knee injury in training before his side’s second game in the group looks set to sideline the midfielder for some time.

Goalkeeper Alexander Schlager’s hand injury keeps him out, as does winger Moussa Yeo’s knee problem.

Maurits Kjaergaard could be in line for a start after making his first appearance in eight months as a substitute in the draw with Al Hilal. The midfielder has been absent with an ankle injury.

Real Madrid possible starting lineup:

Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Rudiger, Huijsen, F Garcia; Guler, Tchouameni, Bellingham; Valverde, Mbappe, Vinicius Jr

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Zawieschitzky; Lainer, Gadou, Ramussen, Kratzig; Bidstrup, Diabate; Nene, Gloukh; Onisiwo, Baidoo

Real Madrid form (all competitions):

W-W-W-D-W

Red Bull Salzburg form (all competitions):

L-W-W-W-D