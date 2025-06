Inter Miami draw 2-2 with Palmeiras to see both sides through but Atletico Madrid go out despite win over Botafogo.

Inter Miami’s Lionel Messi faces a tantalising reunion with former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the Club World Cup last 16 after both sides progressed to the knockout phase.

Miami drew 2-2 with Palmeiras on Monday to go through second in Group A and set up a knockout match against Group B toppers PSG, after the Brazilian side fought back from two goals down to seal top spot and confirm an all-Brazil clash against Botafogo.

Champions of Europe PSG recorded an easy 2-0 victory over Seattle Sounders, paving the way for the clash with their former star forward Messi and his surprise package of a club Miami.

Goals from Tadeo Allende and Luis Suarez had Miami on course for a second victory in the tournament after their shock win over Porto.

But Palmeiras struck twice in the last 10 minutes at Hard Rock Stadium through Paulinho and Mauricio to ensure they went through.

Suarez, Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Miami coach Javier Mascherano will also face their former coach Luis Enrique, who guided them to the treble when in charge at Barcelona in 2015.

“We’re talking about the champions of Europe. We know many of their players and their coach, who I was lucky enough to have coach me, and I’ve always said he is the best in the world,” Alba said after the match.

“I will connect with good friends there but once the game starts, we will compete, try to beat them, and why can’t we do it? This is football.”

Mascherano said Miami’s progress had elevated Major League Soccer (MLS).

“It’s a historic night for MLS, because we are into the best 16 teams in the world. All of the MLS has to be proud of Inter Miami,” he said.

Porto, Al Ahly out after eight-goal thriller

Portuguese side Porto and Egypt’s Al Ahly were eliminated after a thrilling 4-4 draw, which was not enough for either team to overhaul Palmeiras or Miami.

Pepe scored a goal in the 89th minute to finish the game in a 4-4 tie for Porto in a back-and-forth match.

Rodrigo Mora, William Gomes and Samu Aghehowa also scored for the Portuguese team. Wessam Abou Ali had a hat-trick for the Egyptian team in front of a crowd of 39,893 at MetLife Stadium, where a sea of red Al Ahly jerseys dominated the stands.

Both teams pushed for a late goal before the final whistle but neither could score again.

Atletico Madrid bag six points but go out

In Group B, Botafogo lost 1-0 to Atletico Madrid but progressed at the expense of the Spaniards, whose 4-0 defeat by PSG in their opener left them needing a big win in their last game.

Former France international Antoine Griezmann scored the game’s only goal, lashing home a Julian Alvarez cross in the 87th minute to give Atletico a victory that ultimately was in vain.

“We’re frustrated that we didn’t qualify – we had six points,” Atletico coach Simeone said afterwards.

“At the end of the day we were punished because it wasn’t enough.”

Atletico needed a two-goal swing and were upset at penalty appeals being turned down.

“I’ve never seen anything like it, to be honest, I think we should have been awarded two penalties,” complained winger Giuliano Simeone, the coach’s son.

European champions PSG bounced back from their surprise defeat by Botafogo with a comfortable win in Seattle.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Achraf Hakimi scored either side of half-time as the Ligue 1 champions advanced as group winners because of Botafogo’s late defeat to Atletico Madrid in Pasadena.

“It wasn’t easy because the pitch was very different to what we are used to in Europe so we couldn’t play with the fluidity that we like, but we adapted,” said PSG coach Enrique.

PSG top scorer Ousmane Dembele played no part for a third game running after travelling to the tournament with an injury.